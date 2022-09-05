Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A brother and sister from Egypt have created the world’s Largest LEGO® brick eyeglasses in The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the brother’s different ability of recognition and passion for LEGO®.

According to Guinness World Records™, Zeyad Ibrahim, 19, and his sister Salma, 17, from Mansoura, Egypt attempted this record constructing a LEGO® shaped eyeglasses with dimensions of 6.2m x 2.52m x 0.952m.

With only 5% of his eyesight, and help of his sister, Zeyad put together the built over a span of 17 days. It took the sibling a total of 56 hours and 35minutes to assemble the eyeglasses. They used 65,108 LEGO® bricks that weighs 147+ kg, about as heavy as a Panda Bear.

In January 2020, Zeyad took part in the world's Longest handshake relay during an event held in Abu Dhabi, which inspired him to breaking a Guinness World Records™ title, in his own way.

The Egyptian man suffers from Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), an eye disorder that primarily affects the retina. Patients with this type of nearsightedness suffer from near-absent pupillary responses with severely decreased visual acuity. LCA cannot be corrected with glasses, contacts or surgery. It is not blindness as limited sight remains.

While studies shows that eighty percent of blindness occurs in people over 50 years old, Zeyad is suffering from LCA at 19 years old, and competes in a category dedicated for able-bodied applicants. He wanted to prove to everyone around the world, that even with impairment dreams could come true.

In fact, on the day of the attempt, Zeyad was wearing eyeglasses that looked exactly like the one he created with LEGO® bricks. At first, the work was done at siblings house, then moved to The Galleria where the built took shape.

Ibrahim is studying Chemical Engineering in University College Dublin, Ireland. He was offered free scholarship for outstanding results in school.

“I got my first LEGO® box at the age of 9, and since then I was hooked. I spend hours listening to YouTube videos to learn how to create new shapes with LEGO®,” said Zeyad.

“Even with big screens I cannot see things. I just recognise moving objects. However, I see life through the eyes of my mother,” added Zeyad.

Zeyad’s mother travels with him, and the university hired an assistant to support his study, and he is currently on the top 2% of his class. He says LEGO® helps makes the brain stronger as thinking of the shape and creating it without seeing develop exceptional brain skills.

Zeyad loves documentaries about living things, and his best moment of the day is when he wakes up and sees the rays of the son coming through the window of his room.

Zeyad dreams to work at a LEGO® Certified Store, where he believes he can bring a lot of value to the company.

Salma, the younger sister who wishes to complete her higher studies in Ireland as well, assisted her brother in the process. She believes he can break other Guinness World Records™ titles in the future.

“Ever since we were young, my brother has been an inspiration to me. He truly encourages me to never give up on anything I do, and I hope his story inspires people all over the world to achieve anything they dream of.”

-Ends-

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Hassan Ibrahim

Guinness World Records™

Email: Hassan.ibrahim@guinnessworldrecords.com

About Guinness World Records

What’s the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people - individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries – to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record- breaking. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.