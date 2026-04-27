Dubai, UAE: Legacy Hotels Holding, a MENA partner for Louvre Hotels Group, has accelerated its expansion across North Africa, entering Egypt through strategic partnerships with leading local developers for two Golden Tulip hotels, marking a significant milestone in its regional growth strategy.

The Group’s entry into the Egyptian market is anchored by the launch of two iconic Golden Tulip properties, representing a combined 411 keys across Cairo in Giza and the Sheikh Zayed City. This dual development approach reflects Legacy’s strategy of establishing a strong presence in both globally recognized destinations and emerging urban hubs.

As part of this expansion, Legacy Hotels Holding, partnered with Makkah for Real Estate Developments, represented by its Chairman, Mr. Malek Abdellatif to oversee the development and operation to advance the development of Golden Tulip Sheikh Zayed City, an approximately 112-key property scheduled to open in Q4 2028. Located within the rapidly evolving Sheikh Zayed City and integrated within a wider mixed-use environment, the hotel will cater to both business and leisure demand in one of Egypt’s most strategic growth corridors.

In parallel, Legacy Hotels Holding, has also partnered with Amaranto Real Estate Development Company, represented by its Chairman, Mr. Khaled Wagdy Abdelmoniem Khaled of Golden Tulip Cairo Pyramids, a 299-key hotel strategically located in front of the Pyramids of Giza, with an anticipated opening in Q4 2027. Positioned at one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, the property is set to deliver a distinctive hospitality experience that combines international standards with Egypt’s rich cultural heritage.

Commenting on this milestone, Abdulrahman K. Almoayed, Chief Investment & Development Officer at Legacy Hotels Holding, said: “Entering Egypt with two strategically positioned properties is a defining moment for Legacy Hotels Holding. It reflects both the strength of our development approach and our confidence in Egypt’s long-term tourism and investment potential. By anchoring our presence with a landmark destination at the Pyramids and a forward-looking project in the Sheikh Zayed City, we are establishing a balanced and future-ready footprint in one of the region’s most important markets.”

Mr. Khaled Wagdy Abdelmoniem Khaled, Chairman of Amaranto Real Estate Development Company, added:

“We are pleased to partner with Legacy Hotels Holding to bring Golden Tulip to such an iconic location. This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to deliver high-quality hospitality experiences that support Egypt’s growing tourism sector.”

Mr. Malek Abdellatif, Vice Chairman of Makkah for Real Estate Developments, commented:

“Our collaboration with Legacy Hotels Holding brings together strong local development expertise and international hospitality standards. This project will contribute to shaping a modern and diverse hospitality offering within Sheikh Zayed City.”

This dual development, spanning both an iconic heritage destination and a a rapidly emerging administrative and business hub, highlights Legacy Hotels Holding’s ability to enter high-potential markets with scale, clarity, and strategic intent, leveraging strong local partnerships and globally recognized brands.

With a portfolio of 42 properties across 14 countries, Legacy Hotels Holding continues to expand across the MENA region, delivering destination-led hospitality experiences that create long-term value for partners, investors, and guests.

About Legacy Hotels Holding

Legacy Hotels Holding is a Middle East and North Africa-grown hospitality platform and the MENA partner of Louvre Hotels Group, bringing together regional insight and global standards across a growing portfolio of 42 properties in 14 countries.

Built on a foundation of operational excellence, technology-enabled systems, and a partner-first approach, Legacy works closely with developers and investors to deliver commercially sound, experience-led hospitality solutions. Through its portfolio of international brands, including Golden Tulip, and a focus on destination-led storytelling, Legacy creates hotels that are rooted in their local context while aligned with global hospitality standards.