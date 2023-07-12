Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Stella Stays, the renowned proptech start-up disrupting the rental landscape with its pioneering flexible living solutions and technology-integrated branded residences, announces the launch of two iconic residences in the prestigious Al Barari, Dubai this July. This highly anticipated launch represents a significant milestone in Stella Stays' journey to reshape rental experiences.

Stella Stays Al Barari residences, composed of 90 state-of-the-art units, showcases the brand's distinctive "Show Up and Start Living" concept. The meticulously designed, fully-equipped apartments offer an unparalleled level of comfort, convenience, and elegance, ensuring a sophisticated living environment and personalized rental experience for residents.

Nestled in the heart of Al Barari's lush green landscape, Stella Stays residences seamlessly blend with premier recreational, commercial, and community amenities. Residents can immerse themselves in the peaceful exclusivity that Al Barari is renowned for, while also enjoying access to high-end facilities and amenities such as indoor and outdoor sporting venues, swimming pools, botanical gardens, cycling and walking pathways, restaurants, and supermarkets. The harmonious fusion of natural beauty, wellness and modern amenities creates an unrivaled living experience in Dubai.

At Stella Stays Al Barari, residents and guests will embark on a tech-enabled seamless journey from effortless booking and stay management to smart home systems control and guest services - all through the intuitive Stella Stays app. The company offers customized lengths of stay and flexible payment methods, including credit, debit cards, and even cryptocurrencies.

Stella Stays' strategic expansion into Al Barari aligns perfectly with the company’s vision to become the market leader in furnished rentals, providing their residents with flexible living options in major cities worldwide. Since its inception in 2019, Stella Stays has successfully expanded its presence globally, including the Middle East, Europe, Africa and North America, with over 1,500 apartments and confirmed plans for further expansion. The company, a successful start-up story of the UAE, recently announced its Board of Directors, including His Excellency Faras Al Ramahi, UAE Director-General of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), and former CEO of Abu Dhabi Investment Company.

Mohannad Zikra, CEO and Co-Founder of Stella Stays expressed great excitement: "The launch of Stella Stays Al Barari is a significant milestone in our journey of becoming the unrivaled leader in flexible living, both in the UAE and globally. We aim to deliver an extraordinary level of comfort, convenience, and a uniquely personalized rental experience, distinctively setting Stella Stays brand apart."

Munaf Ali and Bijan Alizadeh, Founders of Chromium Realty - the property owner, shared their enthusiasm about the impactful partnership: "It is a pleasure to collaborate with Stella Stays to introduce their innovative concept of flexible living in Al Barari. Our synergy will unquestionably redefine the UAE's rental sector. With the inauguration of these unique residences, we look forward with optimism to more Stella Stays-managed properties that will continue to innovate and set new industry standards."

As the grand opening of Stella Stays Al Barari approaches, residents and visitors can anticipate a unique and flexible living experience and an innovative rental solution within one of Dubai's most distinguished neighborhoods.

About Stella Stays

Stella Stay is a proptech start-up with a mission to reinvent rental globally and a vision to create the future of living - where people can show up in a city and instantly start their lives, work, adventures and cultural experiences with like-minded people. The company is reimagining the global living experience through their portfolio of tech-enabled branded residences that offer residents & guests a community-driven lifestyle, modern amenities such as co-working spaces, and the flexibility to live, work, travel anywhere.

Established in 2019, Stella Stays is present and growing rapidly in major cities across the Middle East, Europe and North America. The company’s proprietary technology empowers unmatched efficiency across real estate supply growth, interior design, pricing, economics, bookings, guest service, and property management.

Stella Stays is the winner of:

2023 Entrepreneur.com E-Business Award 2023 for “The Most Innovative E-Solution of The Year”

2022 Gulf Business Awards 2022 for “Proptech Company of the Year”

2021 Stevie Awards for the “Most Innovative Tech Start-Up of the Year” and “Innovative Achievement in Sales” for its technology and revenue generation strategy respectively.

Visit the company website at www.stellastays.com

