Patients will have immediate access to world-leading experts and innovative treatments

Cairo, Egypt: The International Medical Center (“IMC”), the Middle East and Africa’s (MEA) leading and most advanced medical facility, and Almouneer, the leading MEA HealthTech for Ophthalmology and Diabetes management (dru) announce a new partnership to provide consultant-led medical services - with top-tier experts serving patients across the region and aligning with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s Egypt Vision 2030’s health pillar and the Digital Egypt strategy by furthering access to high quality healthcare through greater digitalization.

The partnership – under the leadership of Major General Professor Dr. Hisham M. El Shishtawy, the General Manager of International Medical Center, and Professor Dr. Noha Khater, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Almouneer – will combine the IMC’s comprehensive and innovative medical capabilities and facilities with Almouneer's pioneering digital health technologies and expertise in Ophthalmology and Diabetes care.

Patients will have access to Almouneer’s advanced software and extensive international network of top-tier consultants – including the region’s first bilingual Arabic / English health companion app dru. The partnership will see the clinic become a leading center of excellence in Surgical interventions in Ophthalmology with particular focus on Corneal transplant surgery and Diabetic Eyecare management within the region. The world-renowned consultants will examine patients, determine the required treatment options and surgical procedures - using the most advanced technologies only available at the IMC.

Almouneer’s innovative approach includes its custom-developed practice and patient management platforms, NoRa, which integrate seamlessly with medical diagnostics and imaging through innovative open APIs aligned to the global industry standard HISS and gathering data from the latest wearable devices that can log healthcare metrics with the potential to further integrate AI – streamlining patient management and enhancing treatment outcomes.

Dr. Noha Khater, CEO and Co-Founder of Almouneer, said:

“This partnership with IMC is a milestone for Almouneer. We are combining our expertise in Ophthalmology, Chronic disease management especially Diabetes, and digital health solutions with Egypt’s leading and most advanced medical facility. Our commitment is to provide exceptional care and continuous innovation - to enhance patient outcomes.”

The partnership will set a new standard in medical services in Egypt, and across the MEA region. Almouneer and IMC anticipate the integration of advanced medical and digital health technologies will lead to improved patient care and satisfaction.

