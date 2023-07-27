Dubai, United Arab Emirates

In two short years since its inception in 2021, BOUNZ has crossed the million-membership mark, hitting 1.2 million and rising.

To mark the milestone, the UAE based lifestyle loyalty program that counts the likes of Choithrams, Emirates Draw, Al Jaber Optical and Joyalukkas as partners, has launched a new state-of-the-art app.

You can now download the new, improved BOUNZ Rewards app from the Apple App Store, Huawei App Gallery, and Google Play store.

Promising smoother navigation, faster loading times, and improved responsiveness, the app delivers a more intuitive and engaging experience for current and potential customers.

From an exciting “Spin the Wheel & Win BOUNZ" gamification feature with substantial tangible rewards, to discounts and exclusive offers including gift cards, the new BOUNZ app has it all.

Users can even utilize the mobile recharge feature and make utility bill payments for added convenience.

Fostering a long-standing partnership, the app is also integrated with the Emirates Draw website for a seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) operation that members can use for quick and easy participation.

By bringing into play a scientific system that encourages engagement and promotes a lasting relationship between customer and product, BOUNZ is ideally placed to establish a new benchmark in loyalty management.

"At BOUNZ we offer the highest value back of 1.5 percent in rewards to customers, a digital first engagement approach, and a personalised bespoke service based on unique customer lifestyle needs and past behaviours,’ said Sridhar Krishnamurthy, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of BOUNZ.

“Our new app ensures an enhanced experience and places us on the cutting edge of real time market trends, so our data is always relevant. We will use it effectively to create a loyalty eco-system that brings with it several tangible benefits."

Research has shown that right across the retail spectrum engaging consumers and ensuring their share of wallet is spent with a specific retailer has become one of the biggest challenges in this region.

"We’ve taken on board what our stakeholders have to say and built a new app which can now provide an expanded suite of exclusive benefits and personalized offers for members.

He also added that BOUNZ is looking to expand regionally with launches in Bahrain and Qatar likely before the end of the year.

-Ends-

About BOUNZ

Founded in 2021, BOUNZ Rewards is a free-to-join innovative rewards program app. It was created to offer generous value back to residents and tourists of the United Arab Emirates for engaging with its partners across different sectors united under one app - BOUNZ Rewards. Being the first of its kind, members are rewarded for their first interactions by checking into a partner's store and a partner's website without having to purchase anything, which means members can start collecting BOUNZ before purchasing anything on the app or from a partner.