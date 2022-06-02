DOHA, QATAR: Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, unveils Le Royal Méridien Doha, marking the European-born brand’s debut in Qatar. Located in the heart of the country’s future city, Lusail, the 377-room hotel encourages guests to savour the good life through the brand’s distinctive European-chic lens.

Featuring striking neo-classical architecture, the hotel seamlessly connects to Place Vendôme Qatar, an iconic Parisian-inspired luxury complex home to 580 retail outlets, fine dining experiences, theatres, office and residential spaces, and more. With sprawling waterfront views of Lusail, Le Royal Méridien Doha is an illuminating getaway for creative-minded travellers looking to discover Qatar's newest city that combines true modernity with the richness of Qatari traditions.

“Qatar is a destination for travellers seeking culture, relaxation, and sport, and the city of Lusail is poised to welcome global travellers looking for a destination within a destination that is close to key attractions and leisure landmarks. We are excited to introduce Le Méridien to the country and bring the brand’s distinctive European flair to global tastemakers and locals,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President – Premium and Select Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “Marriott International has been part of Qatar’s history and development for nearly 40 years and the opening of Le Royal Méridien Doha illustrates our commitment to the country’s growing hospitality and tourism sector.”

Upon entering the hotel, guests are welcomed with a nostalgic nod to the glamour of the French Riviera in the 1960s. Exemplifying the brand’s design ethos of celebrating the destination with mid-century modernism, guests will find artistic interpretations of Qatar’s rich pearl diving heritage adorning the lobby in the form of bohemian crystals chandeliers representing mother of pearl shells and subtle portrayals of marine coral reef art pieces.

The hotel features 240 thoughtfully designed guest rooms including 53 suites offering sea or city views. With a contemporary and cosmopolitan aesthetic, the room feature touches of creams and blues in contrast with pops of orange and sculptural lines. Guests will be inspired by a selection of inspirational quotes by leading designers featured on the walls. Designed with comfort and ease in mind, each guest room features spacious bathrooms with large bathtubs and separate rain showers, working areas and LCD televisions. Club guest rooms have exclusive access to the hotel’s Club Lounge facilities offering daily complimentary breakfast and a happy hour. Le Royal Club guest rooms offer daily breakfast and fresh fruit baskets, afternoon tea, evening canapés, and drinks. The hotel also features 137 residences including studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

Set to redefine Qatar’s gastronomical scene, guests can experience the Michelin-rated restaurant by the “Gypsy Chef” David Myers. ADRIFT ANDA By David Myers fuses the best from a Roman trattoria to a Florentine steakhouse, serving artisanal pizza, pasta, and Bistecca Fiorentina cooked over a charcoal grill. The alfresco restaurant YEDI situated on the Vendôme canal, offers a taste of Turkey from Chef Esat Levent Akyildiz, serving authentic street food found across the seven regions of the country. Mixology is an essential element of the culinary experience at Le Royal Méridien Doha. Guests can enjoy custom beverage grape menus, aperitifs, and signature cocktails curated by iconic mixologist Jimmy Barrat. In the lobby, Loleya Cafe offers light bites and unique drink experiences with a botanical soft drinks menu that has therapeutic properties devised by plant-focused beverage specialist, The Herball. At Loleya Patisserie by Chef Aziz, guests can also enjoy classic French pastries married with iconic Arab signature desserts crafted by Qatari chef Aziz Al Qubaisi. The G.O.A.T Sports Lounge is a go-to casual restaurant featuring 19 screens dedicated to live sport, live music, an outdoor terrace, a private viewing room, pool table, fun mixology and hearty, home-style comfort food.

Guests are invited to savour the simple joys of the season this summer and beyond with Au Soleil by Le Méridien, one of the brand’s signature global programmes. Chic soirées and glamorous activations will evoke the glamour of a summer spent on the French Riviera, while Le Scoop by Le Méridien will offer a decadent afternoon treat of refreshing gelato and sorbet.

The hotel features an outdoor pool, whirlpool and kids pool, a fully equipped fitness centre open 24 hours a day, and an Explore Spa set to open this summer. Le Méridien Family Kids Club and diner offers a unique ‘Build Your Own’ interactive concept for young guests as part of the Le Méridien Family Programme.

For meetings and events, the hotel’s dedicated in-house events team, Le Caractère Events, are available to curate large events such as lavish weddings or smaller, more intimate gatherings and business meetings in its 11,000 square metres of event space. The Pétale Royal Ballroom is the perfect venue for large events of up to 750 guests, complete with a private luxury bridal suite. The hotel also offers six flexible meeting rooms and six breakout rooms with state-of-the-art AV systems and high-speed Wi-Fi.

“Le Royal Méridien Doha will set the tone for premium hospitality in Lusail offering distinctive dining experiences, creative meeting and event spaces, and engaging service,” said Gerrit Gräf, Multi-Property General Manager, Marriott International. “This year, we expect to attract international travellers attending global events and those looking to explore the country’s rich heritage. We look forward to welcoming global jetsetters who delight in the journey of discovery.”

With easy access from the airport or the city centre by limousine, taxi, metro or ferry, the hotel is an ideal destination for culture seekers to discover Qatar. Le Royal Méridien Doha is a 15-minute drive from downtown Doha, a 12-minute drive to Doha Exhibition and Conference Centre, and offers metro and bus links to the surrounding Entertainment City and is the closest hotel to Lusail Stadium.

Le Royal Méridien Doha will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.leroyalmeridiendoha.com.