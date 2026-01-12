Managed by Land Sterling’s Project Management & Cost Consultancy team and marketed exclusively by Land Sterling Properties

Land Sterling presents Stellar Axis, a new residential development by Ajmal Estate Developers located in Warsan 4, International City Phase 2. The midrise project comprises 119 apartments, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, and is scheduled for completion in Q1 2027.

The development adds a thoughtfully planned residential concept to Dubai’s growing housing market, designed to meet demand for functional, well-positioned homes supported by structured management and lasting value. It represents Ajmal Estate Developers’ continued expansion into Dubai’s real estate landscape, with Land Sterling leading project management and cost consultancy, and its brokerage arm, Land Sterling Properties, overseeing exclusive sales for the project.

Stellar Axis introduces a practical approach to community living, where design and function are aligned to support everyday comfort. Residents will have access to key lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool, fitness area, children’s play space, and on-site retail, all thoughtfully integrated within a mid-rise setting that promotes convenience and balance.

The area will also benefit from the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line, set for completion in 2029, further enhancing connectivity and long-term accessibility for residents.

Mr. Abdulla Ajmal, Chief Executive Officer of Ajmal Group, said:

Stellar Axis reflects the type of development that defines Ajmal Estate Developers’ direction in Dubai’s residential market, contemporary, efficient, and guided by a clear purpose. It demonstrates our commitment to creating communities shaped by thoughtful design, well-considered layouts, and a genuine sense of belonging.

Our partnership with Land Sterling reinforces this vision through disciplined management and market expertise. Their structured approach aligns with our philosophy of building with precision and accountability, allowing us together to deliver a project that embodies measured growth and enduring value.

Mr. Abdelbasset Betraoui, Group CEO of Land Sterling, said:

Stellar Axis is a well-structured development backed by clear objectives and a capable team. It reflects a shared commitment to quality and accountability throughout its delivery. Our role at Land Sterling is to ensure that this commitment translates into performance, efficiency, and a result that stands to the expectations of both companies.

The project is positioned to perform strongly in its segment, combining sound fundamentals with an offering that stands out for its quality and long-term value.

Exclusive sales for Stellar Axis are being led by Land Sterling Properties, the brokerage division of Land Sterling. Registration is now open, marking the next phase in bringing the development to market. Additional information and registration details are available through the project’s official website.

About Ajmal Estate Developers

Ajmal Estate Developers is a UAE-based real estate company under the Ajmal Group, a brand known for over seven decades of craftsmanship, trust, and excellence. Building on this heritage, the company brings the same commitment to quality and integrity to the real estate sector, redefining modern urban living across the UAE.

Its portfolio includes residential and mixed-use developments designed around comfort, practicality, and sustainability. Each project reflects Ajmal’s belief that thoughtful design, enduring quality, and community well-being can coexist within accessible developments.

Guided by a clear mission to create spaces that enrich lives and stand the test of time, Ajmal Estate Developers continues to craft homes that combine design innovation with a deep sense of purpose, shaping communities where people and families can thrive.

In addition to Stellar Axis, the company’s projects include Ajmal Sarah

Tower a G+16+H mixed-use residential building located in Dubai Residence Complex, Dubailand. Developed by Ajmal, this mid-rise tower showcases elegant Arabian architecture and offers a range of modern living spaces, including studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and commercial units. Just 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, the tower is ideal for those seeking a well-connected and vibrant lifestyle, with thoughtfully designed amenities, close proximity to key urban hubs, and integrated commercial units enhancing everyday convenience.

About Land Sterling

Land Sterling is a leading real estate consultancy company delivering expert property analysis, cost modelling, and strategic solutions across diverse sectors. For over 16 years, the company has provided clients with trusted, data-driven insights that guide investment, development, and asset management decisions across the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

Its expertise spans project management, cost consultancy, building consultancy, facilities management consultancy, valuation, strategic advisory, market research, and real estate brokerage, offering a complete life-cycle approach to real estate consultancy and investment advisory.

Land Sterling operates under the regulated oversight of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and continues to serve as a trusted partner for investors, developers, and institutions seeking clarity, accuracy, and strategic direction in an evolving real estate landscape.

For more enquiries about Stellar Axis, please contact:

Email: stellaraxis@landsterling.com

Website: landsterling.com/stellar-axis