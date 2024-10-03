Dubai: Apparel Group Brand La Vie en Rose, the renowned Canadian lingerie, sleepwear, and swimwear brand, is excited to announce the opening of its newest flagship store at Dubai Mall. This new location marks another significant step in La Vie en Rose's expansion under Apparel Group’s visionary leadership, providing shoppers in the Middle East with a fresh and inviting space to explore the latest in comfort and fashion.

Located in one of the world's most celebrated shopping destinations, the new La Vie en Rose store welcomes customers to experience a thoughtfully curated range of lingerie, sleepwear, and swimwear. The store reflects the brand's commitment to offering high-quality, stylish options that cater to the diverse needs of women in Dubai and beyond.

Apparel Group CEO, Neeraj Teckchandani, commented on the expansion saying: “We are thrilled about La Vie en Rose's expansion to Dubai Mall, one of the world's premier shopping destinations. This expansion under Apparel Group’s leadership reflects our commitment to constantly providing premium locations for our customers to explore high-quality products. We look forward to enhancing our presence in the Middle East’s dynamic retail landscape."

“We are thrilled to open our doors at Dubai Mall and bring the La Vie en Rose experience to this vibrant mall,” said François Roberge, President and CEO of La Vie en Rose. “We’re proud to offer a welcoming space where women can find the perfect pieces that combine comfort, quality, and style. We look forward to continuing our journey in Dubai and further enhancing our presence within this dynamic retail community.”

The store’s location being Dubai Mall exemplifies La Vie en Rose's ongoing mission to create a warm and engaging shopping environment, offering collections that emphasize comfort and quality. This new store further establishes the brand as a favorite destination for intimate apparel in the UAE, focusing on delivering value and satisfaction to its customers.

About la Vie en Rose

Founded in 1985, Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. has stood out as a Canadian leader in the lingerie and swimwear industry since its acquisition by François Roberge in 1996. Based in Montréal, the company has over 4 500 employees and more than 280 stores across Canada under two separate brands, la Vie en Rose and Bikini Village. La Vie en Rose focuses on providing people with high-quality and affordable undergarments, lingerie, loungewear, sleepwear, swimwear and beachwear. Bikini Village positions itself as the destination of choice for the best selection of internationally renowned branded swimwear, beachwear and accessories for women and men. Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. is a true Canadian success story. It has been growing internationally since 2004 with the opening of nearly 400 la Vie en Rose stores in 19 countries.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/