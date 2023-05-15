Manama, Bahrain: - Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom, has officially announced the launch of ‘Ma’ashi’, a new account offering an exclusive package of incentives to clients who transfer their salary into their ‘Ma’ashi’ account at Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain.

Bahraini employees will be able to open a Ma’ashi account with no account opening fees nor minimum monthly balance requirement. Account holders who transfer their monthly salaries to Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain will have access to a plethora of exclusive benefits and special features, including early salary withdrawal with no fees at 0% Annual Profit Rate with the option of choosing any withdrawal date and time. Its flexible features provide account holders with access to an unlimited number of salary advances during the year without the need for recurring approvals.

In addition, Ma’ashi account holders will be enrolled in an exclusive monthly prize campaign with a total prize pool of $500,000. In order to be eligible for the draws, account holders need to fulfill the sole requirement of transferring their salary to KFH-Bahrain. Over time, customers will be able to increase their chances of winning through Ma’ashi salary account’s loyalty program, which rewards customers based on the duration by which their salary will be transferred to the bank in addition to the average account balance maintained during the year. In parallel, Ma’ashi clients can qualify to get access to discounted rates on several of KFH-Bahrain’s personal and auto financing products, as well as special discounts at retail shops and outlets.

Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain, commented on the occasion, “We are thrilled to introduce this new account to our customers and offer them even more ways to earn rewards. The Ma’ashi salary account is an extension of our commitment to provide the optimum service to our clients, who can enjoy benefits such as early salary and the chance to win cash prizes when transferring their salary to KFH-Bahrain. The initiative showcases the Bank’s expertise concerning the customer experience and delivering products that meet a variety of needs through concrete advantages.”

As a Shari’a-compliant bank, this further reflects our mission to provide tailored initiatives and a wide range of integrated products and cutting-edge solutions to improve people’s lives.

