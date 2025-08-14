Riyadh / Dubai – KROHNE, a global leader in precision instrumentation and measurement solutions, is proud to announce its participation at the Global Water Expo 2025, held from September 2–4, 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre. Nestled within the prestigious Germany Pavilion, KROHNE will unveil its latest innovations in flow, level, pressure, and analytical instrumentation tailored for water and wastewater applications.

Visitors to KROHNE’s stand will gain first-hand access to regional global expertise discussing breakthrough technologies designed to redefine water infrastructure efficiency and resilience in Saudi Arabia:

Modular Water Analysis Panel – A versatile multi-parameter system that measures dissolved oxygen, turbidity, conductivity, pH, and ORP—either as a full suite or modularly tailored to customer needs

Water‑Industry Planning Tool – An online solution enabling users to configure measurement devices, generate precise tender specifications, and compute electromagnetic flowmeter accuracy curves

Web‑Based Platform for Flow Tracking – A new service offering remote data transmission, designed to monitor non-revenue water, detect leaks, and track day/night flow patterns

FOCUS‑1 Smart Meter Valve – Integrates a control valve, flowmeter, pressure and temperature sensors, and built‑in diagnostics in a single device with seamless connectivity (4–20 mA, HART®, PROFINET, Ethernet, or Wi‑Fi)

TIDALFLUX 2300 Electromagnetic Flowmeter – Enables accurate flow measurement in partially filled pipes (≥10% fill), offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional open‑channel systems

WATERFLUX 3070 District Metering Solution – A robust electromagnetic water meter for potable water and custody transfer applications, featuring integrated leak-monitoring sensors, battery/mains operation, and IP68-rated burial installation

“KROHNE’s participation in Global Water Expo 2025 affirms our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s bold vision for sustainable water infrastructure,” says Jay Gadhavi, General Manager, KROHNE Middle East. “We bring decades of expertise in precision measurement, allied with a determination to co-create resilient, energy-efficient solutions that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals of innovation, environmental stewardship, and infrastructure modernization.”

This statement echoes KROHNE’s ethos: leveraging global water industry expertise—across sectors such as drinking water, irrigation, and sewage treatment—to deliver localized, future-ready solutions that optimize energy use, enhance regulatory compliance, and support infrastructure sustainability.

Experience how KROHNE’s innovations help shape smarter, sustainable water management across Saudi Arabia. Meet our regional and international experts at the Germany Pavilion during September 2–4, 2025—and take the next step toward building the Kingdom’s water ecosystem of tomorrow.

Read more here: https://www.krohne.com/en-ae/company/events/global-water-expo-2025

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

