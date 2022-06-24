Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE Group, a leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, is proud to announce an expansion of its Saudi Arabia operations. Recent new hires have been made to bolster the high standards of service and expertise the 100 year old company’s discerning client base expect whilst continuing to deliver best-in-class measurement solutions across industries.

In light of ongoing updates to Saudi Arabian employment laws in the roadmap towards achieving Vision 2030, the engineering field currently aims for 20% Saudi employment – KROHNE can proudly claim that 50% of its workforce in the Kingdom are now Saudi Arabian passport holders with a view to hire more local talent as the need arises.

“KROHNE is always looking to enhance customer service and solution delivery as our competitive advantage, as it complements our superior quality cross-industry portfolio. We have been fortunate in a potentially difficult economic environment and are able to boost our in-house expertise in key locations. Why bring in talent from outside when the Kingdom is teeming with highly qualified engineers who can provide a local relevance to our international safety standards and protocols? Investing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was not a difficult business decision and demonstrates our commitment to this very important market,” added Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa.

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.