Dubai, UAE – KROHNE, a global leader in process instrumentation, has announced a strategic partnership with WIKA in the field of temperature measurement, significantly expanding KROHNE’s solutions portfolio globally and across the Middle East region.

Under the agreement, KROHNE will integrate WIKA’s comprehensive temperature product line into its offering, reinforcing its position as a full-scope supplier (MIV) in process measurement technology. This move enables KROHNE to provide customers across the energy, water, chemical, and industrial sectors with broader options, enhanced technical support, and greater reliability for large-scale and critical infrastructure projects.

“This partnership takes our long-standing collaboration with WIKA to the next level,” said Jay Gadhavi, General Manager of KROHNE Middle East. “It’s a strategic step forward in our regional growth journey — combining global expertise with local agility to deliver more comprehensive solutions, deepen customer trust, and accelerate innovation in temperature measurement.”

The alliance builds on a proven track record of successful joint project delivery and reflects both companies’ shared commitment to quality, performance, and engineering excellence. Customers in the Middle East and beyond will now benefit from an expanded selection of temperature instrumentation, including solutions with additional certifications and industry-specific approvals.

As demand grows for more integrated and application-specific measurement technologies, this strategic partnership ensures that KROHNE remains a dependable partner for both existing and future projects — offering complete instrumentation coverage supported by two globally recognised leaders in the field.

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.