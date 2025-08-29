Dubai, UAE: The KPMG Global Tech Innovator Competition 2025, which invited talented UAE tech scale-ups to pitch to investors and major industry players, showcased outstanding tech innovation from companies as they set out to reshape the regional and global digital economy. Eight finalists were shortlisted following a detailed evaluation process, and Electrogenos Magan, a company with a patent catalyst in green hydrogen, stood out for its innovative, proven technologies, robust business model, and strong potential to scale up globally.

Among the shortlisted companies were: Incorpify for its AI-powered platform, large market potential; ProvenMed, a MedTech company targeting the global continence-care market; HealthStay.io, an AI-powered medical tourism platform integrating patient portals, CRM tools for hospitals, and travel booking in one solution; and Circa Biotech, a UAE-based pioneer converting food waste into protein, oil, and sustainable aviation fuel feedstock.

The list also featured Carbon One, a company that combines AI, blockchain, and APIs for carbon management; InvoiceMate, the world’s first blockchain-powered financing enabler; and Verofax, a business that delivers patented AI, AR, computer vision, and blockchain-enabled digital passporting solutions for traceability, compliance, and interactive customer engagement.

Anurag Bajpai, Partner at KPMG Lower Gulf, said, “This year’s edition of KPMG’s Tech Innovator Contest has brought together the brightest minds in regional technology innovation. Each entry demonstrated how technology can create a real market by introducing solutions to existing challenges in the market and challenging the status quo. KPMG remains a strong supporter of UAE start-ups, helping them turn bold ideas into reality while connecting them with industry experts, investors, and potential business partners locally and internationally.”

KPMG’s Global Tech Innovator Competition is a highly competitive contest that invites selected startups to pitch tech-driven solutions that will transform customer service to a panel of industry leaders. Companies can access KPMG mentors and advisers who provide valuable guidance, expertise, and mentorship to refine their technology for consumer purposes and navigate the challenges of scaling up their tech.

Since its inception in 2021, the Global Tech Innovator competition has played a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s rising global prominence as an innovation hub. It continues to contribute to and support the continued growth of promising top tech innovators, connecting them with fellow tech innovators and a global peer-to-peer network to share ideas and build important ties in a growing community of high-achieving tech entrepreneurs.

To be eligible, applicants should be registered in the UAE, actively operating for five years or less (in their current form), and generating revenues of between $1-15M or have raised at least $500k in equity. The applicant should be either a pure technology or a tech-enabled business and not majority-owned by a large corporation.

For more details, please visit: https://kpmg.com/ae/en/home/insights/2025/04/global-tech-innovator.html