ADIO enables the largest hospitality digital transformation company in Asia to scale its business in Abu Dhabi

Regional HQ for H2O to tap into region’s growing hospitality sector

H2O’s solutions align with Abu Dhabi’s innovation agenda

Abu Dhabi, UAE – H2O Hospitality (H2O), a South Korean digital innovation company in the accommodation and leisure industry, has established its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

The move highlights the deepening economic cooperation between South Korea and Abu Dhabi which has become increasingly focused on synergies related to innovation and technology. In the last 10 years, South Korea has been ranked as the most innovative nation 6 times by the Bloomberg Innovation Index. Abu Dhabi was also named the smartest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for the year 2023 in the IMD Smart City Index released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

ADIO provided H2O with a comprehensive range of growth-enabling support, including financial incentives, setup enablement and connections to the Abu Dhabi ecosystem and international trade opportunities.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: "Both Abu Dhabi and South Korea are globally known for their approach to innovation, sharing similar visions for digital transformation, and are natural partners to navigate the tech-enabled future. At the same time, Abu Dhabi has become renowned for its diverse investment climate, enabling ecosystem and global status as a hub for digitilisation, making it the perfect choice for innovative companies like H2O Hospitality to realise their growth ambitions. At ADIO, we remain focused on partnerships that create real-world impact, and we’re here to welcome the world’s most innovative companies to join our vibrant economy.”

H2O’s new headquarters in Abu Dhabi’s Global Market (ADGM) will advance the next phase of its international growth out of Abu Dhabi, as it seeks to emulate its success in Asia and capture opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) hospitality market. The regional tourism market is expected to continue growing with passenger volumes fully recovering in 2024, reaching a projected 400 million travelers[1].For the UAE alone, and during the first quarter of 2023, hotels generated revenues surpassing AED 12.2 billion, and over 7.2 million guests visited the country.[2] Hotel room rates are also expected to rise by 7.1% in Abu Dhabi in 2024.[3]

H2O’s solutions will also contribute to Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector. The company is connected to 85+ online travel agencies, in addition to managing over 190k+units and 680+ properties. It provides solutions which automate the front and back-end processes of hotels by digitising the process flow, enabling paperless and contactless procedures that improve efficiency and profitability for operators. Additionally, H2O’s solutions in Abu Dhabi will enhance guest experience including mobile based booking, check-in, smart locks, in-room services and payments.

John Lee, Founder & CEO of H2O said: “Digital transformation has become an even more pressing matter for the hospitality industry. H2O will make maximum use of its technologies and know-how for Abu Dhabi customers seeking to be on the cutting edge of the era’s trends. We plan to make every effort to support Abu Dhabi to develop the tourism sector through our full-fledged business expansion in Abu Dhabi with the support from ADIO.”

Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said: “We congratulate H2O Hospitality for choosing ADGM, the International Financial Centre of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, as their regional headquarters and gateway to the EMEA region. The establishment of H2O in ADGM reflects the appeal and value proposition of this financial centre, making it a preferred destination for global entities in various innovative sectors. This also highlights the strategic collaboration between ADGM and ADIO in establishing a robust platform that fosters investments and innovation, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision for growth and economic diversification.”

ADIO opened an office in Seoul in 2021 to develop new relationships with South Korean companies. H2O joins a number of key players that have collaborated with ADIO to establish their Abu Dhabi operations, including Bespin Global, a leading cloud technology consulting and management company, Korean Best Team for Smart Farm Consortium (K-BTS Consortium), consisting of Pomit, Nongshim, Agro Solution Korea and MS Group and Neoply, a blockchain technology company.

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions. ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv.

Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae/ for more information.

About H2O Hospitality

Founded in 2015, H2O Hospitality (CEO: Mr. John Lee), a hospitality tech company is the key to a true digital transformation for the hospitality industry.

H2O revolutionizes hospitality facilities’ operational flow and value chain. H2O enables smart check-in & check-out, 100% automatic reservation, and optimizes the funnel and processing of valuable data to increase direct sales volume. The company is growing fast as Asia’s largest Digital Transformation leader in the hospitality industry while expanding our business in 34 major cities including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

In recognition of its technology, it was named as Forbes Asia 100 to Watch in 2021 and Asia's first validated integration to Oracle OPERA.

H2O has attracted 45 million USD from many leading investment companies such as Kakao Investment, KDB Bank, and Samsung Venture Investment.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the rest of the world. Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi. ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

For media queries please contact:

Simon Hailes

Head of Middle East

Edelman Smithfield

E: simon.hailes@edelmansmithfield.com

Kaja Mhisen

Corporate Communications, ADGM

E: media@adgm.com

[1] https://intlbm.com/2024/01/12/mena-tourism-could-rise-like-a-phoenix-in-2024/

[2] https://wam.ae/en/details/1395303171969

[3] https://www.zawya.com/en/business/hospitality/by-how-much-are-uae-saudi-arabia-hotel-room-rates-expected-to-surge-in-2024-ijcrlsji