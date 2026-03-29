Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – delivered strong financial and operational performance in 2025, supported by the resilient performance of its portfolio companies. Net profit for the year ended December 31, 2025 reached KD 16.3 million, representing an increase of 4.4% compared to the KD 15.6 million reported at year-end 2024. Earnings per share for 2025 stood at 1.8 fils.

KIPCO’s operating revenue came to KD 1.54 billion at the end of 2025, representing an increase of 3.1% compared to the KD 1.50 billion reported for 2024. The results reflect the improved performance of KIPCO’s operations in the oil services and logistics sectors.

Shareholders’ equity increased 1.7% to KD 645 million in 2025, compared to 634 million at the end of 2024.

As part of its continued focus on strengthening its asset base, KIPCO’s consolidated assets increased 6.5% to KD 13.8 billion at the end of 2025, up from the KD 13.0 billion reported at year-end 2024.

The Board of Directors is recommending a 3% stock dividend for 2025 using existing treasury shares, subject to the approval of the company’s General Assembly and regulatory authorities.

Reflecting on the Group’s performance and strategic priorities, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“KIPCO’s 2025 results reflect the strength of our core operating companies and the steady execution of our strategy to preserve and grow stakeholder value. This is achieved through strengthening the performance of our portfolio companies, while maintaining a balanced and diversified investment base. Our core sectors continued to demonstrate resilience and strong operational performance, and we are pleased to resume the distribution of dividends to our shareholders. During the year, KIPCO undertook a number of proactive liability management initiatives that strengthened our balance sheet and contributed to improvements in our credit ratings, reinforcing market confidence in KIPCO’s financial position and long-term outlook.”

She added:

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to disciplined capital management and delivering sustainable growth across our portfolio. At this time, we reaffirm our commitment to Kuwait and stand ready to contribute in any way we can to support our country and community.”

About KIPCO

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 35 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.

Further information:

Eman Al Awadhi

Group Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Eman.Alawadhi@kipco.com

Meshari Al Duhaim

Senior Manager

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Meshari.Alduhaim@kipco.com