Dubai, UAE – Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it has been ranked top third-party DRAM module supplier in the world, according to the latest rankings by revenue from analyst firm TrendForce. Kingston retains its number 1 position with an estimated 78.12% market share on $13.5B (USD) revenue. TrendForce states DRAM module sales in 2022 saw a 4.6% YoY decline across the industry. Kingston’s revenue showed a slight decrease but held its position as the global leader for the 20th consecutive year.

According to the report, the world’s top five memory module houses accounted for 90% of total sales in 2022 with Kingston maintaining its dominant market share of 78.12%. Consumer buying trends for electronic products took a hit from high inflation but Kingston’s robust brand scale along with its comprehensive product supply chain limited its decline, keeping it firmly at the top of market share rankings. The chart below shows the top 10 DRAM module suppliers rankings as provided by TrendForce:

In 2022, its award-winning line of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 and Renegade DDR5 memory modules received a makeover with the introduction of white heat spreaders to empower users to choose the color that best fits their individual style. In an era where most systems are meticulously designed, Kingston offers modules to complement both traditional all-black systems and now the ever-growing all-white PC.

“The 2022 findings from TrendForce reflect the company’s ongoing expansion and adaptability in the face of yet another demanding business year” - Said Iwona Zalewska, DRAM business manager, Kingston, EMEA. “This milestone not only reaffirms Kingston’s dominant presence in the market but also underscores the company’s resilience and significance within the industry, as we now proudly maintain our top position for the 20th consecutive year.”

