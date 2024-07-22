Amman, Jordan – The Kingdom Healthcare Project proudly unveiled its architectural vision and design for the Kingdom University of Health Sciences and the Kingdom University Hospital. Design and implementation were the successful results of collaboration with Sidara Collaborative companies: Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners), Perkins and Will International, and Currie and Brown. The announcement came during a special event that provided a detailed overview of the project.

The Kingdom Healthcare Project is the result of a unique public-private partnership. It is the first of its kind locally and regionally in terms of its objectives and features, which include providing a world-class healthcare system in Jordan and fostering a distinguished generation of future leaders in the field of medical sciences.

With an investment of USD 400 million, work on the project commenced in late 2023 in partnership with two of the most prestigious global institutions in the fields of healthcare and medical education: UCL Medical School as an academic partner to provide support in the establishment of the new university and undergraduate medicine program, and UCLA Health in Los Angeles as a clinical affiliate.

Dr. Mahmoud Sarhan, CEO of the Kingdom Healthcare Project, emphasized that the project’s contemporary design, advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge equipment exemplify its commitment to excellence in medical education and patient care. Dr. Sarhan highlighted that the project is a strategic investment in building the future. It will offer a comprehensive academic health system, which will support Jordan’s pioneering model in education, health, and medical tourism, and create over 5,000 job opportunities.

According to Dr. Sarhan, the Kingdom University of Health Sciences will be operational by the end of 2026, while the Kingdom Hospital will commence its operations in early 2027, leading to a transformation in medical education and practice. The curriculum and teaching methods will also result in graduating physician-scientists and physician leaders, that can conduct innovative research in applied health sciences and are oriented to provide high-quality healthcare services and uphold the values of the institution and the profession

The team will transform the traditional medical practice model into an innovative one that integrates diagnosis, intervention, and treatment with scientific research, development, and clinical trials. The hospital will offer exceptional services for a wide range of medical cases, utilizing the latest technologies and expertise from both Jordan and abroad, all while enhancing the healing environment.

Project Director Khalil Fakhoury, partner at Dar Al-Handasah in Amman, stated that the implementation of the project in a strategic location amidst a pine forest is progressing rapidly and efficiently, covering a total built area of more than 110,000 square meters. He emphasized the importance of aligning timelines with the correct visions. Fakhouri reaffirmed that the modern, innovative, purpose-built built and environmentally friendly design that was completed by the consortium will add more value, serving as a cultural landmark and an advanced medical community, integrating clinical, educational, and research services within one campus.

During the event, Jeffrey Brooks Design Director) from Sidara Collaborative presented the project design, said:“ Located adjacent to the King of Bahrain Forest, the new innovative hospital and teaching campus is harmoniously integrated within the natural topography. The family of buildings are inspired by local Jordanian stone, found as outcrops on the site. The building facades draw inspiration from the vibrant colours of local wildflowers, historically used for medicinal purposes, creating a visually appealing and deeply contextual design. The campus planning is flexible, adaptable, and future proofed. Modular design significantly enhances the quality of the finished development while reducing both costs and construction time. This pioneering approach not only ensures efficiency, economy and quality but also provides a state-of-the-art environment for 21st Century healthcare and medical education in Jordan.”

Upon completion, the Kingdom University of Health Sciences will have of a total capacity of 600 seats, and an annual student intake of 100 students. Meanwhile, the Kingdom University Hospital will comprise of 330 beds with 72 outpatient clinics and a dedicated children’s hospital, as well as five centers of medical excellence, focused on the most common diseases in Jordan and the wider region, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics. Additionally, there will be four research centers in genetics and precision medicine, stem cells, bioinformatics, and health systems.

Notably, the project’s master plan includes a framework for future growth with a potential 50% expansion of the hospital and the addition of four different medical colleges to the university. This will enhance the ability to meet future healthcare needs in the region and provide unlimited possibilities for the future of healthcare in Jordan. The ownership of the project and all its elements will be transferred to the Jordan Investment Fund after the investment period, as it is being implemented based on the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) system.