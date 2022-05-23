Spanning more than 500,000m²

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The King Salman Park Foundation announced the commencement of construction of the park’s Royal Arts Complex, spanning more than 500.000m². Providing visitors with one-of-a-kind experiences, the Royal Arts Complex will be the center of Riyadh’s art and culture scene, contributing to the creation of a rich and varied cultural legacy.

Setting a striking balance between modern and traditional architectural values, the Royal Arts Complex embraces Salmani architectural design, which honors the traditions of Saudi Arabia. The Complex is set to offer immersive experiences catering to culture and art in all its forms.

The Royal Arts Complex comprises a museum, reaching up to 106 meters in height and representing the anchor asset of the Complex, in addition to a library, dedicated artist studios, as well as an institute that includes three academies, with its own 600-seat capacity auditorium. Artists will have the remarkable opportunity to showcase their talents in the Dome, which is an architectural marvel and an exhibit in itself, due to its pure and unique spheroid form.

Visual entertainment at the Royal Arts Complex will come in the forms of the National Theater, a multi-performance 2300 seating capacity venue, as well as a medium theater with a 650-seating capacity, and three cinema halls.

The King Salman Park Royal Arts Complex is designed by recently departed Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, renowned for many iconic landmarks around Europe, Asia, and the US.

King Salman Park will deliver a holistic experience that provides a variety of environmental, cultural, sports, artistic, and entertainment options to improve the quality of life in the city, supporting the realization of Vision 2030, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, to create a vibrant and healthy society and boost the global ranking of Riyadh amongst the “world's top liveable cities”.

King Salman Park covers more than 16km² and is characterized by its strategic location in the city of Riyadh, linked to several main roads, as well as the Public Transport Project that includes Riyadh’s train and bus network, making it easily accessible for residents and visitors alike.

About King Salman Park:

King Salman Park was launched in 2019 under the patronage of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. Once completed, the over 16km² park in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, will be the largest urban park in the world.

Strategically located and easily accessible, King Salman Park is set to become a global hub for culture, arts, and nature. The public park will include vast green spaces, extensive sports facilities, and immersive cultural and entertainment venues including the Royal Arts Complex, which will house the National Theater, and other key cultural and tourist attractions.

The development of King Salman Park supports the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 and the aims of its ‘quality of life’ pillar. The Park will become a landmark for recreation and wellbeing, a champion for sustainable, healthy environments, and a driving force against the effects of climate change.

