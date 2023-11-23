Kuwait,: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced a strategic partnership agreement with Marafi Villas, the number one Italian kitchen company manufacturer and high quality home solutions supplier. With flexible and exclusive financing deals, the new collaboration will be a significant step forward in making home improvement more financially accessible, fitting the needs of customers’ lifestyles.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, Head of the Central Sales Unit - Retail at KIB, said: “We are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Marafi Villas, a prominent player in the home solutions industry. This partnership will provide all our customers with a unique opportunity to access both top-notch kitchen solutions and the financial support they need to help them turn their kitchen dreams into reality.”

Al-Shammari added: “The agreement offers both KIB and Marafi Villas’ customers an array of unrivaled benefits, allowing them the financial flexibility they need to transform their houses into havens. Customers can get easy and flexible monthly payments, enjoy convenient grace periods, and make use of KIB’s ‘Best’ financing program; the strongest program of its kind in Kuwait that matches their demands and aspirations.”

The new agreement allows customers seeking Marafi Villas’ services to receive easy financing for a duration of up to two years. They will also have the opportunity to access a financing package, offering a range from KD 300 to KD 25,000, with a maximum duration of up to 60 months.

To make it easier to invest in premium kitchen solutions from Marafi Villas, customers can apply for the financing offer through KIB’s digital platform, PayTally. The innovative platform offers a wide range of services and products provided by the Bank’s retail and service partners, and allows applicants to easily track their submitted requests. Customers wishing to benefit from the partnership can also visit Marafi Villas, contact the Bank’s call center, or pass by one of its many branches across the country.

It is worth noting that KIB constantly strives to build long-term relationships and partnerships that elevate the banking experience and create value for its customers. By introducing a range of exclusive benefits and services for its esteemed customers and catering to their modern lifestyles, KIB continues to live up to its ‘Bank for Life’ slogan.

-Ends-

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.