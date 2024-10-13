Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has announced the draw winners of its ‘Win with KIB Rewards’ campaign for the month of September. Running monthly until the end of the year, the campaign aims to reward customers who use KIB’s Banking App to open an Al Dirwaza account, issue a Multicurrency prepaid card, or open a deposit investment of any kind. The fifth batch of winners who won 3,000 reward points each are Faisal Fadhel AlKout, Amro Yahya Mohammed, Mohammad Fathi Aino, Entesar Salem Bin Hulais and Muneerah Hussain AlDashti.

Commenting on the occasion, Nawaf Al-Khrayef, Assistant General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: “We are delighted to congratulate the fifth group of winners in this exceptional campaign, which is a great opportunity to reward our customers for their loyalty. We will continue our efforts to provide innovative banking solutions that meet their aspirations and fulfill all their needs, enhancing their overall banking experience and lifestyle, in line with our ‘Bank for Life’ slogan.” He added: “At KIB, we remain committed to adopting a comprehensive strategy aimed at providing the best banking benefits, particularly with regard to the KIB Rewards Program, in addition to encouraging all customer segments to use our digital platforms to complete their financial transactions with utmost convenience and ease.”

Customers can qualify for and participate in the draws by using the KIB Banking App to open an Al Dirwaza account, issue a Multicurrency prepaid card, or open a deposit investment of any kind. Winners can redeem their reward points on KIB’s rewards online market platform, which features an extensive list of participating outlets, including electronics services, retail products, and e-vouchers, and much more.

In addition to this and numerous other campaigns, KIB offers a wide variety of products with unparalleled benefits. Those who open an Al Dirwaza account can enjoy weekly and monthly draws, with one chance to enter the draw for every KD 1 deposited, culminating in a Mega Draw. The Multicurrency prepaid card offers a great deal of flexibility, allowing customers to use six currencies simultaneously and choose from a total of 12 currencies. Additionally, deposits starting from KD 1,000 are given competitive profit rates.

The Bank encourages its customers to stay informed about the campaign’s latest developments and news, as well as to learn more about the KIB Rewards Program, by following its social media accounts and visiting its website.

It is worth mentioning that KIB spares no effort in launching initiatives and campaigns that reward its customers, while continuously striving to enhance the quality of its banking products and services. The Bank aims to elevate its banking experience by complementing digital financial solutions with attractive rewards, maintaining its leading position as a reliable partner in the market.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.