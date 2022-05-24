MUSCAT: Oman Investment & Finance Company (Khedmah) has expanded the scope of its services to provide Oman Post & ASYAD Express' comprehensive range of postal or logistics services at Khedmah locations around the Sultanate, as part of its efforts to meet customers' demands and keep pace with their goals.

The collaboration is intended to improve customers' experiences by providing useful and simple services through a widespread network. Customers can now benefit from a package of Oman Post and Asyad Express services through 44 Khedmah branches across the Sultanate. Furthermore, it enables institutions to communicate and work towards a common aim of enhancing the Sultanates' economy.

Post box subscription, subscription fee payment, subscription, renewal, and mailing parcels locally and internationally are among Khedmah's services for Oman post, and ASYAD Express.

Muscat City Center, Muscat Grand Mall, Nesto Hypermarket Al Maabilah, Liwan Al Safina Complex in Al Ghubra, Al Nawras Mall in Al Khuwair, Safeer Mall Sohar, Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Al Ashkharah, Al Khaboura, Wadi Al Ma'awil, Adam, and a variety of other locations are among the 44 Khedmah branch network.

“Through our collaboration with Oman Post & ASYAD we’re continuing our efforts in analysing customers’ needs and studying the market’s changes in order to provide the best services and facilitate peoples’ lives,” said Khidmah Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer of Khedmah.

“We are delighted to be representative of a common goal for all segments of the community. We strongly believe that by using Khedmah’s extensive national footprint for such diverse services, we have been able to enhance our position as an integrated platform that provides a range of smart, easy and safe solutions,” he added.

Through Khedmah’s branches, customers can get benefit from a variety of day-to-day service solutions, such as paying and following up electricity, water and telephone bills, paying the dues of the Public Authority of Social Insurance, in addition to phone recharge, electricity, entertainment and digital subscriptions or any other services.

Khedmah is a revered household name in Oman specialising in billing for four decades. It provides a central point for customers to pay all electricity, water, and phone bills through its 68 outlets spread across the country, and its digital channels including the mobile app, kiosks, and website.

