Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it is showcasing groundbreaking research and technologies in next-generation robotics, AI, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and secure systems at the Unmanned Systems Exhibitions and Conference (UMEX) 2026.

From e-VTOL (electric-Vertical Take-off and Landing) cloud-seeding and firefighting drones to neuromorphic rovers and airspace security AI, Khalifa University’s mission-ready innovations in autonomous navigation, AI-driven mission planning, and real-time data analytics are attracting visitors to its stand (A-025) at UMEX 2026 that has gathered global defense leaders, decision-makers, and technology providers from 20-22 January 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Khalifa University’s Al Nokhba Program’s National Service and Reserve Authority (NSRA) recruits are presenting five projects.

Khalifa University’s commercial arm Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC) is presenting three high-potential technology concepts, in line with its mandate to actively prioritize investment-ready opportunities, structure commercialization strategies, and identify strategic industrial and financial partners. These include an AI-driven hybrid-electric power and propulsion system for UAVs and advanced air mobility platforms with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability, a vision-based tactile sensing device to non-destructively estimate fruit firmness and ripeness, and DroneLeaf – a Khalifa University startup translating years of research into AI software for unmanned systems, with solutions that strengthen drone performance, autonomy, and resilience.

His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said: “The participation in UMEX 2026 reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to advancing technologies that translate frontier research into deployable solutions for national and global impact. UMEX 2026 is the ideal global stage to showcase how autonomy, AI, and sustainable engineering converge at Khalifa University’s research centers — spanning eVTOL cloud-seeding and firefighting drones, neuromorphic robotics, secure airspace solutions, and hybrid-electric propulsion. These technologies underscore our pledge to lead in secure and advanced air mobility, but also advance the UAE’s vision for a smart, safe, and sustainable future.”

Some of the technologies featured at the Khalifa University stand include an advanced autonomous drone system featuring AI control, eVTOL design, and smart sensors to enhance cloud-seeding accuracy, reduce operational risks, and drive UAE-based innovation in weather modification. A drone customized for firefighting operations, designed to improve safety and efficiency in emergency response scenarios is also on display.

Khalifa University’s Advanced Research and Innovation Center’s (ARIC) KU Lunar Rover – is a hybrid mobility platform with neuromorphic event-based vision system that combines a rocker–bogie suspension with actuated legs for energy-efficient traversal over steep slopes and loose, fragmented material. It helps with real-time soil analysis and wheel-slip detection for high autonomy in harsh extra-terrestrial environments.

Researchers have also developed a mimetic robotic system for field research that enables real-time observation and interaction with Houbara birds without disturbing natural behavior, while supporting conservation programs and genetic diversity efforts.

NeuroWave is a 5G-enabled AI platform optimized for high throughput and low latency, offering secure, scalable, and energy-efficient computing, while delivering web and mobile access for robust, and flexible AI deployment. The Secure UTM Systems Lab within the Center for Cyber-Physical Systems (C2PS) will showcase three cutting-edge solutions that advance airspace security for smart cities. AuthRID delivers end-to-end trusted remote drone identification by integrating hardware, software, mobile applications, and cloud services to enable real-time authenticity verification for unmanned traffic management and deter malicious UAV operations..

GenAeye is an AI-powered web platform that harnesses generative intelligence to amplify human-decision-making, allowing operators to monitor drone traffic and ensuring compliance at scale, rapidly assess compliance, and respond with confidence. WidEye transforms city-wide drone surveillance by fusing crowd-sensed imagery and phone sensor data to accurately localize UAVs in 3D, achieving pervasive monitoring without the need for costly additional infrastructure.

Visitors will also be able to view the AI-driven Intelligent Hybrid Electric Propulsion System (iHEPS) for UAVs and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) platforms for improved efficiency, extended range, and reduced emissions. Also on display is TouchRipe, a vision-based tactile sensing device to non-destructively estimate fruit firmness and ripeness.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About Khalifa University Enterprises Company

Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), wholly owned by Khalifa University, was activated in 2024 with the mission to commercialize the intellectual and physical assets of the university as well as support and invest in STEM related companies to build a STEM start-up ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.