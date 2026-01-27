Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology and LODD Autonomous today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), bringing together the University’s research and innovation leadership with LODD’s expertise to strengthen collaboration in electric powertrain development, advanced aerospace mobility, and student experiential learning.

Supporting the UAE’s ambition to position itself at the forefront of next-generation aviation technologies, the partnership will focus on hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The MoU was signed by His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, and Rashid Mattar Al Manai, Chief Executive Officer, LODD Autonomous .

His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri said: “Khalifa University’s partnership with LODD Autonomous reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of engineering talent who will lead the advancement of sustainable aviation, advanced mobility, and clean energy technologies. The partnership underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing ecosystem for aerospace innovation and Khalifa University’s continued role as a hub for cutting-edge research and workforce development. By working with innovative industry partners like LODD, we ensure our students gain exposure to real world challenges and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s future-focused sectors.”

Rashid Mattar Al Manai said: “Working with Khalifa University allows us to engage directly with young engineers and researchers while supporting the growth of advanced air mobility solutions in the UAE. This MoU represents an important step in aligning academic research with real operational needs.”

The institutions will work towards a pilot project in Electric Powertrain Analysis and Design involving Khalifa University undergraduate students, with opportunities for sponsored graduate research through the University’s Advanced Power and Energy Center (APEC). The collaboration also includes joint technical lectures, coordinated industry–academic visits, and internship placements for Khalifa University students at LODD’s state-of-the-art facilities in Abu Dhabi. These initiatives enhance hands-on learning, accelerate innovation, and cultivate engineering talent in the UAE.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

About LODD Autonomous

LODD is an autonomous aerospace company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, pioneering the future of cargo transportation. Founded in 2023, LODD designs, develops, and deploys next-generation autonomous systems to tackle the emerging challenges of middle-mile cargo logistics.

At the core of its innovation is Hili, LODD’s flagship UAV, engineered to transport payloads of up to 250 kilograms across distances up to 700 kilometres. This breakthrough platform delivers scalable, efficient, and reliable cargo transport solutions for diverse industries.

With a business model rooted in sustainability, scalability, and operational efficiency, LODD is laying the foundation for a robust air mobility ecosystem that will redefine logistics across the UAE and beyond.

