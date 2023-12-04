Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund, in collaboration with the Ras AlKhaimah Youth Council and TAQA Group Youth Council has announced that they will host and participate in a panel discussion titled 'Green Investment…How can Youth Contribute in the field of Green Businesses' at COP28, taking place on December 4th, 2023. The sustainability themed discussion will be hosted at the Youth Hub Pavilion, featuring five distinguished young speakers who will delve into the crucial discourse on sustainable development and environmental responsibility.

HE Alia Abdulla Al Mazouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, reflecting on the importance and weight that COP 28 holds, stated: "At Khalifa Fund we champion and voice many initiatives that promote and encourage sustainable practices in business. Our ongoing efforts to promote sustainability in business endeavours stems from our alignment with the UAE leadership's vision of UAE Net Zero by 2050 and our commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 11, ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities’.”

Her Excellency added: “Khalifa Fund actively engages with youth on this topic, recognising them as the drivers of our future and the talented young bright minds who will implement sustainable practices in their business endeavours. Our commitment extends to fostering innovation within entrepreneurship, with a particular emphasis on creating businesses that are environmentally conscious, socially responsible, and economically viable in the long run. By empowering the younger generation, Khalifa Fund aims to cultivate a culture of entrepreneurship that goes beyond only profit-making, inspiring businesses to incorporate sustainable practices into their models. This strategic approach not only aligns with global efforts to address environmental challenges but also positions emerging businesses for long-term success in an ever-evolving market."

The collaboration between Khalifa Fund, the Ras AlKhaimah Youth Council, and TAQA Group Youth Council, aims to foster awareness and engagement in green initiatives. The event will provide a platform for the exchange of ideas, with five dynamic speakers sharing their insights and experiences on the intersection of youth, entrepreneurship, and environmental responsibility.

The featured speakers are: Abdulla Alhussam, a participant in the Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Scholars program, who also conducted research on climate change and plastic waste in Antarctica. His extensive involvement in COP21 in Paris and the establishment of plastic recycling factories in the UAE reflects his commitment to global sustainability. Abdulla now manages a diverse group of start-up companies across various industries; Ali Abdulla Al Shimmari, the International Assets Manager for the Gulf Cooperation Council at TAQA, serves also as the Youth Council Chairman at TAQA, and is a fellow in the National Experts Program (NEP) representing the energy and economy sectors. At a high level, Al Shimmari is passionate about aligning sustainability efforts across sectors in the UAE; Alyazi Almeheiri, the founder of 'From The Arabs,' which has swiftly gained regional recognition within a year of its launch. Her vision was to create a brand representing Emirati culture, achieved through the diffusion of Emirati/Arabic aromas worldwide. Alyazi's entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to cultural representation have made 'From the Arabs' a prominent name; Rahma Ali, a business counsellor at Khalifa Fund, trainer, Chaian of the Ras AlKhaimah Youth Council, certified ISO auditor, and project management expert. Her holistic approach to business is reflected in her diverse skill set and commitment to fostering sustainable business practices; and Ahmed Almarzooqi, a social media content creator in sustainable development, and is a former member of the Youth Advisory Council on Sustainable Development Goals. Currently serving as a member of the Green Youth Majlis, Ahmed has transitioned into entrepreneurship as the CEO of REFLECT971, an e-commerce website focused on sustainable products.

To attend the panel discussion, register through the link: https://cop28hub.youth.gov.ae/en/events/green-investment-how-can-youth-contribute-in-the-field-of-green-businesses?event_date=2023-12-04#event-details

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cameron Hurrion

KBS Strategies

cameron@kbsstrategies.com