Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain hosted a student delegation from the University of Bahrain (UOB) on Monday, 20 October 2025. The visit introduced students to the banking sector while highlighting key developments in digital banking services.

During the visit, student delegation received an overview of work mechanisms across various key departments, the nature of banking services and career opportunities within this vital sector. The students also interacted with bank employees regarding professional pathways and the specialised skills necessary for success in the banking sector.

The visit is an extension of Khaleeji Bank’s ongoing commitment to nurture and equip young national talent. The bank recently welcomed a new cohort of university students as part of its 2025 Internship Programme, which included a visit to the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). Participants were introduced to the pillars of the financial system and CBB’s role in maintaining monetary and financial stability across the Kingdom. This initiative provided a comprehensive educational experience blending theoretical knowledge with practical experience, broadening students’ understanding and enhancing their skills to confidently transition into the workforce.

Khaleeji Bank’s approach reflects its dedication to empowering and qualifying Bahraini youth by opening its doors to university students and providing valuable insights and hands-on experience to help shape their future careers. These efforts reinforce Khaleeji Bank’s strong partnership with UoB and other academic institutions across and abroad the Kingdom. This stems from its belief the essential role of education in building an informed and competent generation capable of contributing to the nation’s sustainable economic development.

On this occasion, Ms Fatima Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources at Khaleeji Bank, remarked: “We at Khaleeji Bank are proud to host UoB students on this field visit which offered them a valuable opportunity to learn about the realities of banking. Empowering youth begins with providing insight and experience, supporting them to become active contributors to the Kingdom’s financial sector.”

She added: “Supporting Bahraini youth is a cornerstone of our corporate social responsibility. We are committed to promoting financial literacy and bridging the gap between academic knowledge and labour market demands. We look forward to continuing these enriching visits and training initiatives that hone the skills of Bahraini students and prepare them for the future.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies; in addition to community initiatives aimed at supporting education, empowering youth, and promoting sustainable development in the Kingdom.