Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – As part of its ongoing backing for impactful community initiatives, Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has supported a health awareness campaign organised by Kuwaiti medical students at the Arabian Gulf University (AGU).

This support reaffirms the Bank’s ongoing dedication to promoting health awareness and establishing preventive healthcare concepts, aligning with its vision to create a positive and sustainable social impact. The campaign featured an awareness platform hosted at the Avenues Mall on Friday and Saturday, January 16 and 17.

During the event, participating students provided simplified introductory information on various health conditions to raise awareness among visitors and encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles focused on prevention and health consciousness.

KFH-Bahrain's support for this campaign reflects its dedication to empowering students and young talents while fostering institutional partnerships with significant social impact. This initiative was organised in cooperation with the Cultural Office at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in the Kingdom of Bahrain to support Kuwaiti students’ efforts in disseminating health awareness and to underscore the significance of synergy between financial and official educational institutions in serving the community.

"At KFH – Bahrain, we believe that true investment begins with supporting the education and health sectors; hence, we provide continuous support for initiatives that promote community health and enhance the quality of life. Our sponsorship of this awareness campaign embodies our keenness to supporting students and young medical talents, empowering them to play an active role in disseminating health awareness, which ultimately contributes to building a more conscious society capable of effective disease prevention," Dr Shadi Zahran, Group CEO of KFH-Bahrain said.

He added: "We place a special emphasis on partnerships with educational institutions, official entities, and the community, recognising their pivotal role in achieving sustainable development. These initiatives serve as an extension of KFH-Bahrain’s commitment to its social responsibility and its role as a proactive partner in supporting efforts aimed at enhancing public health."