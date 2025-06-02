Al-Ablani: We have remarkable national capabilities in the digital field that need support to become pioneers in the fields of advanced technology.

Bourisli: Zain empowers Kuwaiti youth with future-ready tech skills through our Innovation Nation initiative

We are committed to collaborating with government institutions and strategic partners to leave a positive impact on society.

The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) has concluded the “TechEdge” program conducted in collaboration with the National University of Singapore, the National Bank of Kuwait, and Zain, which aims to enhance the skills of national youth who are kickstarting their careers in the fields of advanced technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cybersecurity.

The program, held in Singapore for two weeks, has successfully achieved its objectives, which focused on raising awareness about the importance of Cybersecurity and data protection in the backdrop of rising digital challenges. The participants were able to better understand the technology and tools used in these fields, enabling them to face cyber threats and protect the digital infrastructure.

Moreover, this program is part of the fruitful collaboration between KFAS, NBK, and Zain aimed at supporting Kuwait Vision 2035 that strives to diversify the economy and enhance reliance on modern technology and digitalization. The program joined a distinctive group of ambitious Kuwaiti youth who showed great commitment and enthusiasm throughout.

KFAS affirmed it will continue to develop society and establish an atmosphere of creativity and innovation by tapping into various initiatives and programs that aim to prepare competent and competitive youth in the technologically advanced job market, especially with the national youth’s remarkable digital capabilities that need support to enable them become pioneers in advanced technology and ultimately accelerate digital transformation and sustainable development in Kuwait.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer said: “At NBK, we strongly believe in the importance of promoting creativity and innovation by launching various programs and initiatives that aim to develop qualified national professionals and cooperating with government institutions and strategic partners to make a positive impact in society and create a motivating environment for the youth, which further put NBK at the forefront of institutions in social responsibility initiatives.

Al-Ablani added: “The collaboration with KFAS and Zain reflects our commitment to supporting knowledge and innovation. The “TechEdge” program, for instance, stands as a great opportunity for trainees who are just kickstarting their careers to develop their skills, as it gives these young trainees the chance to receive high quality training and education in collaboration with the National University in Singapore, which is known as one of the pioneering institutions in the field of technology.”

Nawal Bourisli, Chief Purpose & HR Officer at Zain Kuwait said: “At Zain, we believe in the power of young minds to shape the future of our digital economy. Supporting the TechEdge program is part of our broader Innovation Nation initiative, through which we invest in national talents and provide them with cutting-edge knowledge in vital fields like artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity. These are the pillars of tomorrow’s job market, and we are committed to ensuring that Kuwaiti youth are ready to lead in this space.”

Bourisli continued: “We are proud of the participants for their dedication and passion, and we’re pleased that this global experience—delivered in collaboration with KFAS, NBK, and the National University of Singapore—was a fruitful one. It reflects our long-term vision of driving digital transformation by developing talent, sharing private sector expertise, and cultivating a culture of innovation.”

Zain’s support to TechEdge comes under the pillar of its ‘Innovation Nation’ initiative, through which the company collaborates with leading institutions to advance its strategic vision for enabling digital transformation upskilling and talent development.