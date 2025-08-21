Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – As the summer holiday comes to a close and families prepare for the new 2025–2026 academic year, Sharjah Airport is hosting its annual “Back to School” campaign to welcome children passengers travelling with their families from abroad. The initiative aims to bring joy to young passengers and their families by offering a comprehensive travel experience that caters to all ages and coincides with seasonal occasions.

Running from 21 to 24 August, the campaign features a variety of engaging activities for children, including face painting and the distribution of special gifts upon arrival. These activities create a cheerful atmosphere, inspiring children to embrace the new school year with positivity and enthusiasm.

Families expressed their appreciation for the thoughtful gesture, highlighting how the initiative enhanced their travel experience. The campaign reflects Sharjah Airport’s ongoing commitment to delivering integrated services and ensuring passengers enjoy memorable moments throughout their journey. It also underlines the Airport’s dedication to making travel smoother and more enjoyable for children, reinforcing its position as a preferred family-friendly travel hub.

The “Back to School” campaign forms part of a wider series of seasonal programmes and community-focused initiatives launched by Sharjah Airport Authority during the summer. Distinguished by its variety and richness, this season has left a lasting positive impression on passengers, both arriving and departing.