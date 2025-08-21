With top grades, the school continues to set a distinguished educational standards.

Dubai – Kent College Dubai, in partnership with Aldar Education, revealed its 2025 I/GCSE examination results, with 100% pass rate, demonstrating outstanding academic achievement and consistent student growth. This year’s cohort included 43% of exam entries graded A*-A and 90% graded A*-C, underscoring the high calibre of education delivered at the school.

With a total of 548 exam entries, 12% were awarded the highest possible grade, A*/9, and 26% secured A*/9-8 grades, highlighting the depth of talent among students. These results not only reflect excellent individual performance but also the significant progress made by pupils across all subjects.

The results at a glance

I/GCSE results 2025 Name of School Kent College Dubai No. of exam entries 548 % of exam entries graded A*/9 12% % of exam entries graded A*/9-8 26% % of exam entries graded A*-A /9-7 43% % of exam entries graded A*-B /9-6 63% % of exam entries graded A*-C /9-4 90% Overall student pass rate 100%

Remarkable Top Achievers Set New Benchmarks

The school celebrated its top performers who achieved multiple A* and 9 grades across a broad spectrum of subjects:

Timur Alimkhanov excelled in Mathematics and History, securing top 9 grades alongside strong performances in Biology and English.

Leonor Maria Simões De Campos Batista impressed with exceptional results in Biology, Chemistry, English, and History, achieving multiple 9 and 8 grades.

Marianna Lambou delivered a stellar performance with 9s in Biology, English, and History, and solid grades across sciences and Maths.

Aria Mariko Pitham showcased versatility with 9s in Music, Biology, Chemistry, Maths, Physics, and high grades in Business Studies and English.

Shaivi Keva Baichoo led the cohort with a suite of 9s in French, Biology, Chemistry, English, History, Maths, and Physics.

Tim Hollis, the school Principal Commented: “I am extremely proud to celebrate this year’s outstanding GCSE and BTEC results, which include significant numbers of top-level grades at A* and A, with many pupils achieving at least five A*/A grades. These results also reflect the remarkable value added, demonstrating the impressive progress made in all classrooms. They are a true testament to the hard work and commitment of our students, supported by the dedication of their teachers.”

Saha Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education added: “Our students continue to inspire us as they set new academic excellence everyday. These achievements belong not only to them but also to our exceptional teachers whose expertise, care and commitment have guided the students every step of the way.

Kent College Dubai’s results once again highlight the school’s commitment to fostering an environment where every student can thrive. The breadth of high achievement across STEM, humanities, languages, and creative subjects underscores the balanced curriculum and personalised support that empower students to excel. The excellent value-added scores illustrate not only raw ability but also the effective teaching and learning culture that transforms potential into success.

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is a leading education provider in the UAE, and one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi with over 38,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com