Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) proudly announces a major milestone: since the launch of its Bachelor’s in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence program in 2021, more than two cohorts have graduated, joining the workforce in one of the world’s fastest-growing fields. Building on this legacy, UDST has now introduced the Master of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MSc DSAI), in addition to the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity (M.Sc. AICC), further strengthening its position as a leader in applied education.

The MSc DSAI program caters to graduates and professionals who seek to expand their expertise in these critical areas. The curriculum covers advanced topics such as artificial intelligence and data privacy, cognitive computing, and the latest innovations in data science and AI. Designed to empower students with the necessary competencies to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry, the program ensures that graduates are well-prepared to lead in an era defined by digital transformation.

Alongside the master’s program, UDST continues to offer its flagship Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (B.Sc. DSAI), a four-year degree that equips students with the applied knowledge and skills needed for dynamic careers in the field. The program integrates foundational information technology (IT) courses with specialized DSAI content, enabling students to understand and contribute to the broader IT context in which AI and data science are applied.

Students gain hands-on experience in leveraging AI for data collection, analysis, and interpretation to support effective decision-making across industries. With strong training in data management strategies, combined with industry work placements and a capstone project, graduates emerge as highly skilled professionals ready to contribute to contemporary information technology, data science, and AI-driven sectors.

H.E. Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, stated:

“For more than four years, UDST has been committed to preparing the next generation of leaders in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. We are not only advancing applied education and research, but also contributing directly to the implementation of Qatar’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy. Welcoming the first cohort in the MSc DSAI is another milestone to equip our graduates with the skills and knowledge to drive innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

With these programs, UDST reaffirms its mission to provide world-class applied education that meets the needs of the local and global economy.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

