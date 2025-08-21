Dubai, UAE – Arabian Automobiles Company, the flagship automotive company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has reaffirmed its commitment to dealer success and customer satisfaction through the continued rollout of its performance-based incentive programs.

At the heart of this strategy is the Elite Club, a loyalty program now in its fourth year, which recognizes top-performing Nissan Genuine Parts dealers. Designed to reward excellence in productivity, consistency, and operational efficiency, the initiative celebrates dealers for their sales results, active participation in campaigns, great service, and dedication to Nissan Genuine Parts with exclusive privileges, premium rewards, and unique brand activations, all crafted to promote sustained growth, motivation, and alignment with the company’s’ customer-first values.

Further amplifying this pledge is the Nissan Travel Program, a seasonal initiative that recognizes dealers who exceed their performance targets for a select period, earning an exclusive, all-expenses-paid international trip hosted by Arabian Automobiles leadership. This serves as a platform for encouraging deeper collaboration, sharing best practices, and co-creating future-forward service innovations.

“The Elite Club and Nissan Travel Program are strategic, dealer-focused levers that drive measurable business outcomes, strengthen our dealer partnerships, and reinforce our foundation of buyer trust and service excellence,” said Yousef Abu Alaish, Director – Aftersales at Arabian Automobiles.

He added: “Far beyond recognition platforms, these ventures fuel aftersales productivity, deepen loyalty, and expand on our market share while enabling us to consistently meet and surpass our operational targets. By empowering our network and embedding quality and value into every interaction, we strengthen market leadership, deliver exceptional ownership experiences, and create sustainable, long-term growth for the brand and our customers.”

Together, the Elite Club and Travel Program exemplify Arabian Automobiles’ dedication to cultivating a high-performance, customer-centric ecosystem - one that rewards ambition, strengthens dealer relations, and enhances every touchpoint in the ownership journey.

