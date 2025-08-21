Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of the ‘Advertising Permit’ service on ADGM’s AccessRP platform. The service, introduced in line with ADGM’s aim to reduce fake listings, strengthen market oversight and boost investor confidence, will require all adverts for property within ADGM’s jurisdiction to obtain a permit issued by the financial centre.

Launched by the Registration Authority (RA) of ADGM, in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the service showcases ADGM’s continuing efforts as a leading regulator to advance governance, transparency, and investor protection in the real estate sector. The partnership aims to utilise DMT and ADREC’s Madhmoun initiative, launched earlier this year as the UAE’s first-ever Multiple Listing Service (MLS) platform.

The integration of the Madhmoun initiative with ADGM’s Advertising Permit creates not just an advertising service but also onboards an internationally recognised platform designed to empower aggregators, elevate market standards, and enable authentic advertising.

The Advertising Permit service is now available on the AccessRP platform and has been fully implemented across ADGM’s jurisdiction, on both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands.

