Dublin, Ireland – Kerten Hospitality is witnessing a remarkable 20% increase in overall business, with 60% of all bookings across the Group’s operating properties coming through direct channels. This growth signifies a 12% year-on-year increase, driven by rising market demand, particularly from leisure travellers.

Across the operating properties, a significant business revenue increase of 13%, along with a year-on-year Revenue Generation Index (RGI) growth of 20.6%, has been recorded, with the expansion of direct booking channels notably contributing to this increased revenue. Positive market trends in key regions have also boosted occupancy rates, alongside strategic partnerships and marketing initiatives which have enhanced brand visibility and customer engagement, further propelling Kerten Hospitality’s success.

At Cloud 7 Residence Ayla in Aqaba, Jordan, the strategic focus on leisure travellers, now accounting for 85% of business, has fostered a thriving segment. This has led to a notable increase in bookings from guests in Saudi Arabia, as well as from the USA. The property’s distinctive offerings and exceptional service have firmly established its reputation as a top destination in Jordan.

Since their respective openings in 2022 and 2024, Cloud 7 Residence AlUla and Dar Tantora The House Hotel AlUla have garnered substantial interest. These properties anticipate a robust season starting in September, driven by outstanding service and unique experiences that attract travellers from the USA, UK, France, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Cloud 7 Residence AlUla’s signature restaurant, Charcood, is now open and welcoming guests to experience the finest cuts in AlUla, paired with refreshing drinks and outstanding Cloud 7 service. Charcood, short for Food and Charcoal, offers a smoky grill feast curated by two Michelin-starred Catalan Chef Jaume Puigdengolas.

As a brand, Cloud 7 aims to connect the local community and guests staying at the property, with Cloud 7 Residence AlUla having added new facilities earlier this year that make it a hub for local residents and guests to enjoy. These include a new state-of-the-art fitness area, which also features the first glass-walled padel tennis court in the city. Multi-use sports facilities, including football, tennis, basketball, outdoor CrossFit, and lawn bowls, are open for residents and available to non-residents for a fee.

Furthermore, the largest outdoor cinema in AlUla features a state-of-the-art screen for watching motion pictures under the majestic rock formations. It can also be used for events and special presentations, with catering available.

In Istanbul, Stayso Hotels have exhibited consistent growth. Stayso The House Hotel has experienced a significant increase in bookings, spurred by excellent guest ratings and superior service. Likewise, Stayso by Cloud 7 consistently attracts guests, showcasing Kerten Hospitality’s unwavering commitment to quality and guest satisfaction, with a score of 9.2/10 on trusted websites such as Booking.com and Expedia.

The House Hotel Old Tbilisi has leveraged growing international interest in the destination, attracting travellers from Europe and the Middle East. The hotel’s combination of modern amenities and cultural experiences makes it an ideal choice for both leisure and business travellers, with leisure travel comprising 80% of bookings. Blue Fox, the hotel’s main restaurant, and its courtyard have also become very popular venues for small gatherings and weddings, with live music every night during the summer until the end of September.

Kerten Hospitality, a global lifestyle hospitality management company, is dedicated to crafting unique and innovative guest experiences across its diverse portfolio. Managing a variety of properties, including bespoke hotels, integrated living residences, and inventive food and beverage concepts, Kerten Hospitality aims to redefine hospitality by blending local culture with personalised services, ensuring every property delivers a memorable and authentic experience for guests.

The Group boasts a diverse portfolio of 12 lifestyle brands and currently operates 11 projects worldwide. Its global reach includes over 57 upcoming projects across three continents. Key destinations for existing and upcoming projects include Egypt, Georgia, Italy, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, underscoring its significant footprint in strategic locations.

These positive business trends highlight Kerten Hospitality’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and driving growth across its diverse portfolio. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence, Kerten Hospitality ensures its properties continue to thrive and surpass guest expectations.

-Ends-

About Kerten Hospitality

Kerten Hospitality is an end-to-end lifestyle hospitality operator creating bespoke destinations, experiences, and communities. The Group manages and operates hospitality projects that transform destinations through impactful collaborations with its own and/or other Food & Beverage, Retail, Entertainment, Art, and Wellness brands focusing on curating Ecosystems and unique community-centric environments.

The Group has 12 lifestyle brands and 11 operational projects, part of a global footprint of 57+ projects across three continents and in key destinations: Egypt, Georgia, Italy, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates

PRESS CONTACT:

Sarah Fernandez

General Manager

JRN Consultancy

E-mail: sarah.fernandez@jrnconsultancy.com

​​​​​​​Website: jrnconsultancy.com