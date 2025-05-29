Dubai, UAE – Kerno, a pioneering UAE-based manufacturer of enterprise IT infrastructure, has announced the launch of its first ready-for-production enterprise server units, backed by AED 100 million in investment. The announcement was made last week, during Make it in the Emirates, the UAE’s flagship industrial platform hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

The milestone was unveiled in the presence of Her Excellency Salama Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector at MoIAT. As part of its participation, Kerno operated live electronics manufacturing equipment at the event — offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness advanced, real-time server production within the UAE.

Gene Ostrovskiy, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Kerno, said, "At Make it in the Emirates, we demonstrated the future of technology manufacturing in the UAE. Our live production demonstration proved that the region can produce the same quality of IT infrastructure as any global manufacturing hub."

The company showcased its flagship OKAM and UQLEAD product lines, representing a significant leap toward establishing world-class IT manufacturing capabilities within the UAE. These servers and infrastructure solutions support everything from corporate data centers to advanced AI applications, all manufactured locally for both regional and international markets.

The OKAM line features enterprise-grade servers based on the latest Intel and AMD chipsets, to meet the diverse needs of companies across the region, ranging from operating cloud services to supporting advanced computing applications.

UQLEAD servers are designed with a laser focus on high-performance computing and AI workloads. These powerful systems are built for training and inference of AI models, vital in today’s AI-driven era. The UQLEAD line targets high-performance computing and AI workloads and is designed to train and infer AI models. Kerno’s portfolio also includes OTAON storage systems, which complements a comprehensive suite of IT infrastructure solutions.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader industrial ambitions and affirms the country’s ability to produce advanced, globally competitive technological products. By enabling local production of enterprise IT systems, Kerno is helping reduce regional reliance on imports while creating highly skilled jobs and deepening the UAE’s technological capabilities.

About Kerno Enterprises FZE

KERNO Enterprises is the first world-class enterprise-level IT hardware manufacturer established in the United Arab Emirates, with our worldwide headquarters in Dubai. As a national industrial initiative, KERNO supports the vision of "Operation 300bn" as well as the ICV and Make It in The Emirates initiatives by localizing the development and production of mission-critical digital infrastructure, such as enterprise-class servers, AI servers, and data storage systems, vital to national security and technological sovereignty. Our upcoming state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis will have the capacity to produce tens of thousands of units per year, allowing the UAE to meet the majority of its domestic demand with secure, high-performance, locally manufactured systems as well as project its technological leadership to the region and beyond.