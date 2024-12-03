LONDON, UK- Kenja Consulting, a boutique investment consultancy, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking series of events designed to strengthen fintech relationships between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The initiative aims to facilitate investment opportunities and foster collaboration between these two major financial hubs.

The event series, titled Fintech Futures: UAE-UK Connection, will commence in Dubai in May next year and alternate between the UAE and UK throughout 2025-2026. The program includes exclusive networking sessions, startup showcases and strategic roundtables focused on connecting investors with promising fintech ventures.

"The UAE and UK represent two of the world's most dynamic fintech ecosystems, each with unique strengths and complementary opportunities," said Zoe Bardet, Manager at Kenja Consulting and lead coordinator of the initiative. "Through this series, we're creating a structured platform for meaningful dialogue and investment opportunities between these markets".

The inaugural event will coincide with the Dubai FinTech Summit in May 2025, leveraging the presence of global fintech leaders and investors already gathering in the region. Subsequent events will align with major fintech conferences in both countries, including the FTT Fintech Festival in London (November 2025) and Abu Dhabi Finance Week (November 2025).

Key features of the series include curated matchmaking sessions between investors and pre-vetted fintech startups; expert panels focusing on cross-border investment opportunities; regulatory workshops addressing compliance requirements in both markets; and exclusive networking events for qualified investors and founders.

With Dubai and Abu Dhabi emerging as major fintech hubs alongside London's established position in the global financial technology landscape, the initiative responds to the growing interest in cross-border fintech investments between the UAE and the UK.

"We've observed increasing demand from our clients for opportunities to expand their fintech portfolios across these markets," Bardet added. "This series will provide a structured approach to identifying and evaluating investment opportunities while building lasting relationships between the two ecosystems".

Through Fintech Futures: UAE-UK Connection, Kenja Consulting hopes to facilitate successful partnerships and investments among attendees, to be showcased at the series’ closing event, a major summit in Dubai during February 2025.

About Kenja Consulting

Kenja Consulting is a boutique investment consultancy specialising in connecting discerning investors with high-potential startup opportunities. With offices in London and Dubai, the firm leverages its extensive global network and deep market expertise to identify, thoroughly vet and facilitate meaningful connections between investors and promising startups, for a select clientele of family offices, private investment groups and sophisticated individual investors.

