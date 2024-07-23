e& UAE customers can now enjoy Kaspersky’s award-winning consumer solutions - Kaspersky Premium and Kaspersky Plus, under monthly subscriptions to safeguard their digital lives.

Kaspersky’s Premium and Plus solutions provide advanced security, expertly designed to safeguard user privacy. These security solutions ensure protection against malicious viruses, fake websites, and phishing emails, effectively countering today's sophisticated cyber threats and ensuring seamless browsing. Additionally, Kaspersky Premium users benefit from 24/7 remote IT support, with experts available to resolve any issues, whether new or existing, whenever needed.

e& UAE customers will benefit from tools such as Kaspersky Password Manager and Kaspersky Safe Kids - all of which can be managed under one application. Kaspersky Password Manager enables users to securely store and sync passwords, credit card details and important documents across computers and mobile devices. Under the monthly subscription plans, Kaspersky Safe Kids will also be available for e& UAE customers. This is an application designed for digital parenting, helping kids to safely navigate the digital world. Some of its key features include GPS tracking, YouTube Safe Search and screen time management.

‘We’re thrilled to partner with e& UAE to make our products conveniently available on up to five devices. Over the last year, Kaspersky’s products have appeared in 100 independent comparative tests, winning 93 first-place awards. This is a testament to the company’s innovative approach to security, made simple through an easy to use and install online account,’ said Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel for META at Kaspersky.

e& UAE customers can subscribe to the service with their mobile numbers through Kaspersky Premium and Kaspersky Plus landing pages.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximize stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.