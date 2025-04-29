Dubai, UAE – THAT Concept Store, Majid Al Futtaim’s multi-brand destination for luxury fashion and lifestyle, has announced the addition of 50 globally coveted brands across fashion, footwear, fine jewellery, and home. The expansion marks the brand’s most significant to date, building on a year of record growth and growing regional momentum.

Following a standout year, THAT Concept Store recorded a 22% increase in revenue in 2024, with online sales growing 47% year-on-year to account for 22% of total revenue. The growth was fuelled by the introduction of globally sought-after brands, including Comme des Garçons, CDG Play, Off-White, JW Anderson, Y/Project, The Attico, Martine Rose, Oakley, DIME, and Reebok. Footwear was a standout category, delivering a 17% uplift, supported by enhanced curation and an elevated omnichannel experience.

Fahed Ghanim, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle said: “This expansion is a clear reflection of THAT Concept Store’s growing influence, not just in the region, but on the global stage. As the concept continues to resonate with a new generation of consumers, we’re seeing increased interest from some of the world’s most sought-after brands.”

“Adding 50 new names is not only a milestone in scale, but a testament to the cultural relevance and retail innovation THAT has come to represent.”