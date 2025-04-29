Doha, Qatar: Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C. (Nakilat) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, ended March 31. The Company achieved a net profit of QAR 433 million, marking a 3.2% increase from QAR 420 million recorded in the same period of 2024. This robust performance underscores Nakilat’s resilience and strategic success in a dynamic global market.

Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2025:

Net Profit: QAR 433 million, up 3.2% year-on-year.

Incurred total expenses of QAR 673 million, reflecting a decrease of 5.7%.

This sustained growth is attributed to Nakilat’s strategic fleet expansion, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to delivering clean energy worldwide. Despite a challenging economic landscape marked by uncertainty and elevated interest rates, Nakilat has solidified its industry leadership, leveraging long-term agreements and optimizing fleet utilization to drive efficiency and profitability.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, commented: "Nakilat’s strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025 highlight the success of our strategic vision and dedication to excellence. As we expand our fleet and enhance our capabilities, Nakilat continues to strengthen its standing as a global leader in the LNG shipping industry. The addition of new technologically advanced vessels and our long-term partnerships ensure we remain at the forefront of the evolving energy transportation landscape. We remain focused on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders and stakeholders."

Nakilat’s expansion strategy is further strengthened by its commitment to sustainable energy transportation. The Company remains on track with its newbuild program, which includes state-of-the-art LNG carriers and LPG/ammonia gas carriers under construction, marked a significant milestone with two steel cutting ceremonies for a total of ten of its new LNG carriers and four LPG/ammonia gas carriers at Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Samho shipyards in South Korea in March 2025.

In keeping with its commitment to exemplary investor relations, Nakilat will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2025, on Wednesday, 30th April, 2025, at 1:30 PM (Doha Time). The presentation will be on the company’s website prior to the conference call. For dial-in details and additional information, please visit the company’s website www.nakilat.com.

About Nakilat

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and two fully dedicated large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.

For more information, visit: www.nakilat.com

