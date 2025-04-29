Haleon, maker of Sensodyne, has partnered with the Egyptian Dental Association and FDI World Dental Federation to launch the “Sensodyne Smile Bank” initiative. The 3-year program will deliver free dental checkups and treatments to 1 million Egyptians annually through 2027, enhancing oral health accessibility across the nation.

Cairo: Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, signed today a Memorandum of Understanding with the Egyptian Dental Association to launch the “Sensodyne Smile Bank” initiative.

Over the next three years, the initiative will deploy dental convoys across all governorates, providing free dental check-ups and treatments to three million citizens in need. Also, in collaboration with the FDI World Dental Federation and Egyptian universities, awareness campaigns on oral hygiene will be conducted, and medical education programs will be developed for young dentists. Additionally, the campaign encourages Egyptians to share their smiles on social media using the hashtag #سنسوداين_إبتسامتك_دوا_لأي_حساسية with each post supporting people who most need care.

Prof. Tarek Abbas - President of the Egyptian Dental Association said: “One of our main goals during Smile Bank initiative is to promote preventive oral health care to improve patients’ wellbeing. Through this partnership with Haleon, our efforts will not be limited to treating patients, we will provide training programs to junior dentists and use this opportunity to raise public awareness about the importance of oral dental hygiene routines and the best practices to avoid teeth sensitivity.”

Dr. Nahawand Thabet consultant in dentistry and the African representative of the World Dental Federation (FDI) council said: “Oral diseases affect roughly 3 billion people globally, yet they are largely preventable with the right oral hygiene habits. In Egypt, oral health remains a challenge, with 3 out of 5 people suffering from tooth sensitivity and 1 in 3 experience gum bleeding during routine brushing. Despite this, the toothpaste penetration stands at only 60%. Through this collaboration, we are pleased to bring attention to the importance of oral hygiene, empowering Egyptians and young dentists with Haleon’s support.”

Asif Alavi, General Manager of North Africa at Haleon said: “At Haleon, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to live in good health, yet barriers like limited access and awareness prevent millions from achieving better everyday health. We are proud to partner with the Egyptian Dental Association and FDI to promote oral health and create healthier smiles across Egypt. Sensodyne is redefining how we give back to the community with the “Smile Bank initiative” and we’re turning smiles into action – where every shared smile with the hashtag #سنسوداين_إبتسامتك_دوا_لأي_حساسية helps provide dental care to those in need.”

The Smile Bank initiative aligns with Haleon’s global health inclusivity goals, empowering millions in Egypt to adopt effective self-care practices and maximize the positive outcomes that self-care can bring.