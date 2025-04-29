Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates— Range Developments, award-winning luxury property developer, announces its fifth project, Island Heights, a collection of premium residential apartments in the heart Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

The latest project is set to redefine upscale living, with 165 bespoke units—78 studio apartments and 87 one-bedroom apartments—boasting 360 views of Al Marjan Island. The property is strategically located a short 90 yards from the beach, and a mere four-minutes away from the Wynn Al Marjan Island, the first interactive gaming resort in the MENA region and the largest Wynn resort in the world.

Ras Al Khaimah has undergone a remarkable transformation fuelled by the advancement of the Wynn Al Marjan Island project, set to reach completion by 2027. Al Marjan Island is rapidly becoming one of the region’s most premium and desirable destinations, attracting international investors with beachfront living, renowned amenities, serene ocean views, and a resort-like community.

Underscoring this, Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments commented, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Island Heights in Al Marjan Island. Marking our fifth highly anticipated property in the country, this development is cultivated with lavish-living aficionados in mind, with the aims of providing an unparalleled lifestyle experience in the heart of the booming Ras Al Khaimah.”

“Ras Al Khaimah’s well-diversified economy and robust business environment generates significant investment opportunities, all elevating the region’s tourism,” added Riaz Shariff, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. “Benefitting from the significant projected impact of Wynn Al Marjan Island, Island Heights is set to become both a beneficiary and a further catalyst to this growth, promising decadent living coupled with strategic investment potential.”

The property’s architectural vision portrays geometric precision and layered interaction, juxtapositioned with soft, sophisticated interiors, with modern elements, light, muted colours, travertine textures and smooth shapes.

It also offers premium amenities to residents, including a state-of-the-art gym, a co-working space Resident’s Lounge, an outdoor children’s play area, yoga facilities, and a mezzanine level infinity swimming pool—all within close proximity to Wynn Al Marjan Island’s vibrant entertainment and dining options.

With more than a decade of expertise in luxury developments, Range Developments has successfully delivered renowned projects such as the Park Hyatt St. Kitts and the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa. Following the recent opening of the Six Senses in Grenada, the company is now completing the InterContinental Grenada Resort, set to open in 2026. The project is the latest in a series of creative masterpieces on Al Marjan Island by Range Developments which includes The Beach House, The Beach Residences and The Beach Vista.

Island Heights presents prestigious beach-side luxury living and a distinctive investment opportunity. For more information, please visit https://rangerak.ae/, call +971 4 325 3447 or book an appointment at their sales centre located in Boulevard Plaza, Tower 2, Office 1104, Downtown Dubai.

About Range Developments

Range Developments is an award-winning beachfront developer with more than a decade of experience, completing the Park Hyatt St. Kitts (CNN named it ‘Best New Hotel in the Caribbean’ in 2017) and the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa (Forbes magazine claimed it was the most anticipated hotel opening in the Caribbean in 2019). Last year, Range Developments has recently opened the Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada. Following this, the company launched the La Sagesse Collection, a premium selection of sixty apartments overlooking La Sagesse Beach, ideally situated adjacent to the world-renowned Six Senses La Sagesse and the InterContinental Grenada Resort, which is scheduled for completion in 2026. Range Developments has also created a number of ultra luxury properties in some of Dubai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

In 2023, Range Developments acquired several beachfront land parcels on Al Marjan Island and is developing 1500+ apartments on the island with projects including The Beach House, The Beach Residences, The Beach Vista, and the soon-to-be-launched Island Heights.

Learn more about Range Developments by visiting the website at www.rangerak.ae.