Dubai, UAE – In honor of International Autism Awareness Month, Mercato Shopping Mall proudly announces its recognition as the UAE’s first Autism-Friendly Mall — a milestone that sets a new benchmark for inclusivity in the region’s shopping mall sector.

At Mercato, we believe that every family deserves to enjoy a welcoming and comfortable shopping experience. That’s why we’ve taken meaningful steps to create an inclusive environment tailored to the needs of children and individuals on the autism spectrum.

In collaboration with the Dubai Autism Center, Mercato has introduced a series of permanent, autism-friendly measures, including:

• Sensory-friendly shopping hours for a calmer, more accommodating environment

• Staff training to better assist individuals with autism and their families

• Clear signage throughout the mall to help families navigate with ease. The signs highlight high sensory zones, direct visitors to quiet areas for breaks, and gently remind parents to hold hands with children in busier spots — all designed to create a safer, more comfortable experience for everyone.

• Dedicated quiet zones offering a calm, soothing space for visitors who may feel overwhelmed

• Complimentary fidget toys available at the Customer Service desk to support comfort and self-regulation

“At Mercato, inclusivity is not just an initiative, it’s a commitment,” said Debbie Russo, General Manager at Mercato. “Becoming the UAE’s first Autism-Friendly Mall is a proud milestone, not just during International Autism Awareness Month, but every day. We want every visitor — especially families of children with autism — to feel seen, supported, and genuinely welcome. Because for us, it’s never just about shopping — it’s about creating a space where everyone belongs.”

Mercato’s goal is to foster a shopping experience where every visitor feels safe, welcome, and supported — making everyday moments more accessible and enjoyable for families with neurodiverse children.

Mr. Mohammed Al-Maadi, the General Manager and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Center, expressed his pride in this partnership, stating, "Mercato’s announcement as the first autism-friendly shopping center in the UAE is a pivotal moment in our efforts to integrate people with disabilities into the community. Our collaboration with Mercato reflects a genuine awareness within private sector institutions of the importance of creating inclusive environments that support the needs of individuals with autism, providing them and their families with a sense of safety and belonging. We hope that this initiative will serve as a model to be followed across various sectors, fostering a culture of acceptance and diversity, and contributing to the country’s vision of building a more inclusive and humane society."

Through this initiative, Mercato Mall aims to provide a shopping experience where every visitor feels safe, welcomed, and supported, making everyday moments easier and more enjoyable for families of children with disabilities. The mall emphasizes that its partnership with the Dubai Autism Center goes beyond raising awareness; it seeks to bring about real positive change in the retail sector within the UAE and internationally. This collaboration is set to strengthen the culture of inclusion and enhance the quality of life for all members of society.

Join us in celebrating this milestone and spreading the message of inclusion.

The Autism-Friendly Environment Certification Program was launched in September 2022 by the Dubai Autism Center as the first initiative of its kind in the region. The program contributes to providing facilitative arrangements that support accessibility for individuals with autism, ensuring they can fully benefit from the services offered by both public and private institutions. This is achieved through a series of training workshops and consulting services on factors that create a safe and autism-friendly environment. Institutions receiving the certification undergo a comprehensive annual evaluation, which includes surveys on customer satisfaction and studies using the "mystery shopper" method, typically involving individuals with autism and their families. Based on the evaluation results, the certification validity is renewed for the same period.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is one of the most common developmental disorders, typically manifesting within the first three years of a child’s life and affecting individuals throughout their lives. ASD affects an individual’s social and communication abilities, often leading to isolation from others. The rapid growth of this disorder is notable, with most studies estimating that one in every 36 children is affected, according to the 2021 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United St