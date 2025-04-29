Panama - Gate Group, a world-leading player in crypto space, has officially announced that Gate Technology FZE ("Gate Dubai"), a part of Gate Group, has obtained a VASP License under the regulation and supervision of VARA in Dubai to provide exchange services and is permitted to serve institutional investors, qualified investors, and retail investors. This milestone marks another significant step forward in Gate Group's global compliance strategy.

Dr. Han, Gate Group's Founder and CEO, commented: "We have always adhered to a compliance-first strategy, and Dubai is undoubtedly one of the most forward-looking jurisdictions in the global crypto industry. Obtaining VARA's full operational licence is a critical step in Gate Group's expansion across the Middle East and the world, and it underscores our long-term commitment to security, transparency and user protection. We look forward to growing alongside Dubai's ecosystem and driving further prosperity in the local digital economy."

Alongside securing the licence, Gate Dubai is accelerating the expansion of its local team and preparing for its official launch. The platform will allow users to initiate crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto and vice versa trades with other users as the counterparties to these transactions.

"We are committed to creating a compliant platform that blends global expertise with local characteristics," said Gate's Dubai Head. "In full respect of VARA's regulatory framework, we will continue to deliver secure, efficient and professional services, injecting new vitality into Dubai's digital-asset ecosystem."

As a city where technological innovation and financial freedom converge, Dubai is rapidly emerging as a key hub for the crypto industry. Gate Group's choice of Dubai as its Middle East launchpad reflects deep recognition of the region's regulatory transparency, innovative drive and growth potential.

Gate Group's compliance efforts and investments rank among industry leaders, with compliant presences in the Americas, Middle East, Europe and Asia. Various Gate entities have obtained or completed regulatory registrations, licences, authorizations, or approvals across various jurisdictions, such as Lithuania, Argentina, Malta, Italy, Gibraltar, Bahamas, and Hong Kong. Last year, Gate Group also completed the acquisition of Japan-licensed exchange Coin Master, further broadening its international compliance network.