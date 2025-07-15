The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will jointly organize the fourth edition of the ‘Youth Knowledge Forum’ (YKF) under the theme “Knowledge Economy and Human Development” in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The event will be held in partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) in Cairo from 20 to 21 July 2025. YKF will be organized as part of ongoing strategic collaborations aimed at fostering innovation and enhancing the role of youth in advancing knowledge-based development, while empowering them to become key drivers of sustainable development.

YKF is a leading intellectual platform that convenes the youth and key decision-makers from various sectors to exchange vital insights and explore solutions to mitigate prevalent challenges. Its primary aim is to devise innovative solutions, which can help bolster the knowledge economy, support entrepreneurship, equip youth with future-ready skills, and reinforce regional and international cooperation among stakeholders invested in youth empowerment.

The event builds on the dedicated efforts of MBRF and MOYS, which played a key role in the success of the forum’s previous edition. It aims to expand on the achievements made and further enhance its impact. The initiative also reflects MOYS’s continued commitment to empowering Egyptian youth with the tools and support they need to shape a bright and prosperous future.

Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, stated that Egypt’s role as the host of YKF’s fourth edition reflects the country’s commitment to supporting and empowering youth, positioning them as a key pillar in building the New Republic, under the leadership of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

He emphasized that YKF serves as a key dialogue platform for enhancing young people’s knowledge and skills, while expanding their intellectual horizons in innovation, entrepreneurship, and the digital economy. He also praised the fruitful partnership between MBRF and UNDP, which underscores the depth of Arab and international cooperation in youth empowerment and human development.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, highlighted that the fourth edition of YKF reflects MBRF’s longstanding efforts to position the youth as key contributors to ensure a highly innovative and sustainable future.

He further stated: “Through this forum, we aim to foster a proactive culture aimed at enhancing the youths’ ability to address future challenges. This can be achieved not only by providing them with the requisite tools, but also by inspiring them to generate solutions and drive social change through the localization and application of knowledge. We are pleased to forge this constructive collaboration with MOYS, further highlighting both entities shared commitment to driving the transition towards an inclusive knowledge economy, one that opens new avenues for Arab youth to become leaders of development and pillars of progress.”

“As the world rapidly transitions towards a knowledge-based economy, empowering youth and enhancing their knowledge and skills has become an essential priority. Egyptian youth possess the ambition and innovation required to become key partners in advancing the country’s development. In close partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, through the Knowledge Project and UNDP’s programmes in Egypt, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen youth capacities and expand their horizons,” said Mr. Ghimar Deeb, Acting Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Egypt. “Through a range of initiatives, UNDP Egypt equips young people with critical skills in areas such as digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and the green economy, ensuring their active and meaningful contribution to sustainable development.”

YKF’s agenda will feature a rich lineup of impactful panel discussions and interactive dialogues on key topics related to public and development policies in the age of the knowledge economy. It will also explore ways to foster strategic cooperation and integration between governments and international institutions in this field, while addressing the growing challenges of misinformation in the digital age and the powerful role of digital media in raising awareness among Generation Alpha. In addition, the event will delve into entrepreneurship and obstacles faced by startups, showcasing inspiring success stories of young entrepreneurs from Egypt and the wider Arab world.

Furthermore, discussions will be held on human capital development amid ongoing digital transformation, exploring key themes such as reforming educational systems, enhancing digital and entrepreneurial skills, integrating formal and informal learning, and shifting the focus from traditional education to lifelong learning. It will also highlight the growing impact of AI on the job market and the knowledge economy, while also addressing ethical AI practices in modern societies. Other topics will focus on the role of arts in development, the current state of entrepreneurship in Egypt and the region, entrepreneurs’ success stories, and mechanisms to empower startups to become more sustainable and innovative.

YKF will conclude with a youth open dialogue, providing a platform for them to share the challenges they face and their aspirations for the future. This will serve as a safe space for the youth to share their ideas, catalyzing the creation of a knowledge-based Arab society grounded in the energy and potential of its youth. It will further reinforce a culture of dialogue, openness and lifelong learning, reflecting both parties’ commitment to strengthening knowledge cooperation among Arab nations, while presenting an effective model for youth empowerment as well as creating a positive impact across all sectors and shaping a prosperous and progressive future.