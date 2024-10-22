ONDA is the first of several planned developments by KASCO Developments which has a planned pipeline for development of 1million square feet of residential projects by 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KASCO Developments – the latest venture by the prominent KASCO Group launches debut project ONDA in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai with a core focus on well-being. The company has a plannedpipeline for the development and sale of 1 million square feet of residential projects by 2025.

The new and exclusive 23-floor freehold community building offers 348 residences including 85 studios starting at 449 sq ft; 190 one-bedroom at 848 sq.ft, 69 two bedrooms at 1246 sq. ft & 4 exclusive three bedrooms at a starting size of 3025 sq.ft featuring spacious living with stylish and elegant interiors. Prioritising wellness, the residents will be treated with indoor and outdoor community spaces, wellness hubs, state-of-the-art architecture, cutting-edge smart-home technology in each apartment, and a plethora of amenitiespromising residents not just a living space but a healthy lifestyle haven.

The construction for ONDA is expected to start in Q4 2024 and the completion and handover is anticipated in Q2 2027.

Mustafa Al Kaissi, Chairman of KASCO Developments said, "We at KASCO Developments are thrilled to introduce ONDA as ourdebut project in the UAE. We aim to stand out in Dubai's rapidly growing market by focusing on client well-being and creating aninspiring living experience.”

The tower will have state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities, like a running track, an advanced gym, premium spa with a coldplunge & sauna, enabling residents to inculcate wellness into their daily living. The residents at ONDA will also be offered both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a rare offering in Dubai providing year-round access to residents to seamlessly incorporate fitness into their busy lifestyles. The project’s wellness cafés further enhance the living experience, offering thoughtfully designed spaces to relaxand rejuvenate within the property’s lush, community-focused environment.

The top-floor three-bedroom apartments come with private pools, offering residents a unique living experience that blends innovative design and high-quality finishes with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline. These private pools not only enhance the lifestyle offerings but also promote a healthy and active way of living, making these apartments a perfect choice for those looking to elevate their health and wellness quotient.

“Dubai’s real estate market has been growing rapidly over the last 3 years and we felt it is time for us to establish a strong base in this market which is expected to continue its growth trajectory for many years to come. ONDA is the first of several new projects that we plan to develop aligning with our vision of crafting spaces that inspire and elevate lifestyle” said Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO, of KASCODevelopments.

Residents enjoy a prime location with easy access to Dubai's key attractions, including the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, DubaiMall, Dubai Airport, and Jumeirah Beach ensuring unmatched convenience.

ONDA by KASCO will be exclusive presented by OCTA properties.