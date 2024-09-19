KASCO Developments is focusing on launching, selling, and delivering its first three projects, with an initial investment of over AED 1.2 billion

Its slogan is ‘Inspire Your Soul’, going beyond traditional opulence, blending design, functionality, and an inspiring atmosphere

Dubai, UAE: KASCO Developments – the latest venture by the prominent KASCO Group – has officially launched into the thriving UAE property market.

Having been involved in real estate since 2008, KASCO Group has a portfolio of successfully delivered projects such as Waves Tower by KASCO, KASCO Residence, KASCO Tower, and Gulf Oasis.

Building on the group's longstanding legacy across multiple sectors, KASCO Developments aims to innovate and create lifestyle driven, premium residential spaces.

In the short term, the company will be focused on launching, selling, and delivering its first three projects, with an initial investment of over AED 1.2 billion. Dubai areas of particular interest to the new company include Business Bay and Al Jaddaf.

The new venture draws on the KASCO Group's 30 years of experience in project execution, financial management, and strategic planning.

"KASCO Developments will differentiate itself in Dubai’s soaring market by prioritising client well-being and an inspiring living experience. Its philosophy, captured by the slogan Inspire Your Soul, goes beyond traditional opulence, blending design, functionality, and an inspiring atmosphere,” said Mustafa Al Kaissi, Chairman of KASCO Developments.

“We plan to create spaces that inspire and elevate lifestyles. This is not just about luxury but about crafting homes where design, energy, and quality align to offer a unique living experience. We are bringing the values of professionalism, reliability, and premium quality that have always been at the heart of the KASCO Group to our new real estate ventures.” Said Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO of KASCO Developments

With a vision to develop and sell 1 million square feet of residential projects by 2025, the company plans to introduce more forward-thinking real estate concepts, incorporating modern design trends and technology to set new benchmarks in the industry.

About KASCO Group and KASCO Developments

Founded in 1986, KASCO Group is a family-owned enterprise with a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors, primarily within the UAE. Its core activities include oil and gas trading, shipping and marine services, transportation and logistics, and real estate development.

KASCO Developments, a subsidiary of KASCO Group, is dedicated to creating vibrant communities and enhancing lifestyles. With a focus on quality and meticulous attention to detail, the company is committed to developing projects that prioritise well-being, both mentally and physically.