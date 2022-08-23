KAPSARC’s five buildings are the first in Saudi Arabia to have obtained the highest level of LEED-EBOM certification.

The certificates reflect KAPSARC’s vigorous focus on sustainability across planning, design, construction, and operations.

Riyadh: The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) awarded King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in Saudi Arabia five Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certificates under the Existing Building: Operation and Maintenance (EBOM) rating system with a rating of over 80 points. KAPSARC’s facilities are the only buildings in the Kingdom to have achieved LEED-EBOM Platinum certification.

Platinum LEED-EBOM certifications were awarded to five of KAPSARC's community buildings, which together total 52,284 square meters. The certificates were awarded for achieving the highest international sustainability standards across KAPSARC’s facility design, construction, operations, and maintenance procedures.

All five certificates were obtained in 2021 and 2022 as a testament to KAPSARC’s commitment to environmental and sustainability stewardship.

In 2021, KAPSARC's waste management program diverted 94% of solid waste from landfill through rigorous waste stream audits that eliminated single-use goods and developed an effective waste segregation strategy across multiple stages. During the same period, the Center reduced the compound's water consumption by 30% by utilizing advanced tools and techniques for indoor and outdoor water use, such as a weather-based irrigation system in conjunction with a micro-irrigation system, mulching, native plant planting, and efficient faucets. The Center's energy usage was also reduced by 35% due to its yearly energy audits, which regularly identified and implemented low-cost energy conservation measures.

KAPSARC President Fahad Alajlan highlighted that, "This has been a remarkable building since its inception. And of course, behind every great facility is a great team. We realize these significant achievements would not be possible without the hard work of our Facilities Management team. This milestone reflects the Center's dedication to climate conscious development and highlights the progress KAPSARC has achieved in working toward its sustainability goals."

KAPSARC was certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as the largest LEED Neighborhood Development project in the Middle East in 2017. In 2014 and 2016, KAPSARC was awarded Platinum LEED New Design and Construction certifications. In 2012, KAPSARC was certified LEED Gold for Homes, making it the first and largest project outside North America to have received such an accolade.

KAPSARC’s modular hexagonal buildings were designed to have low carbon footprints during the Saudi summer season, which requires intensive air cooling.