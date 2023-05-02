Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GCC-based travel conglomerate Kanoo Travel and premium destination management company Desert Adventures Tourism have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture in Saudi Arabia at Arabian Travel Market 2023.

The collaboration brings together two of the largest and most reputable travel trade organisations in the Middle East, aiming to create the most comprehensive destination services company in the region. The joint venture marks a significant milestone in both companies' history as they combine their expertise, resources, and capabilities to provide travellers with unparalleled travel experiences in Saudi Arabia.

Desert Adventures Tourism, managed by Thomas Cook India Group and wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Canada, has been a leading company and partner of choice for many worldwide tour operators with 25 years of experience in destination management in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Oman. The company has developed a reputation for providing stability, consistency, and quality of service that its partners have come to trust.

Kanoo Travel, an esteemed travel company with a legacy spanning over eight decades, offers the most comprehensive and reliable travel solutions. With a focus on corporate travel, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE), leisure and holiday travel, airline representation, and marine travel, Kanoo Travel has established itself as a leader in the travel industry. The company's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and services has been consistently acknowledged, resulting in numerous regional industry awards.

Peter Payet, CEO of Desert Adventures, expressed excitement about the new venture, saying, "We are delighted to partner with Kanoo Travel to provide the most comprehensive destination services in Saudi Arabia. With their extensive local knowledge and resources and our international expertise, we are confident that this joint venture will be successful and provide unparalleled service to our clients."

Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman of Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Company Ltd., Saudi Arabia and Chairman of YBA Kanoo’s Strategic Business Unit for all operating Divisions (Kanoo Energy, Kanoo Travel, Kanoo Logistics and Kanoo Shipping), which covers the GCC region, added:

“Our partnership with Desert Adventures Tourism brings together our collective expertise, industry knowledge, and innovative approach to deliver exceptional solutions and services. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the best travel experiences and ensuring complete satisfaction.”

The partnership between Desert Adventures and Kanoo Travel marks a significant milestone in developing Saudi Arabia's tourism industry, supporting the country's ambitious Vision 2030 goals. By combining their expertise and resources, these two companies are set to offer travellers from around the world an exceptional experience rich in culture and hospitality. With a shared commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism practices, Desert Adventures and Kanoo Travel are poised to create new opportunities and drive growth in this dynamic sector. As Saudi Arabia's tourism industry continues to thrive, this partnership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its bright and prosperous future.

ABOUT KANOO TRAVEL

Founded in the late 1930s, Kanoo Travel is considered one of the largest travel management companies in the MENA region, with over 500 experienced, multilingual travel consultants and professionals, and has an extensive network of offices spanning the GCC, Middle East and North Africa, specialising in Corporate Travel, Meetings Incentives Conferences and Events (MICE), Leisure & Holiday Travel, Airline Representation and Marine Travel.

Kanoo Travel, owned by one of the Gulf's largest independent, family-owned companies, YBA Kanoo, provides dependable, compliance-driven, and cost-effective services that meet and exceed customers' expectations and has been consistently recognised for its premium solutions and service excellence, winning numerous regional industry awards and recognitions over the years.

Today, the travel management company operates a network of over 100 offices in key markets, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Sultanate of Oman, and Egypt, making Kanoo Travel a truly international travel partner with keen insight into global markets and the ability to provide customers with unparalleled levels of service.

Visit: https://www.kanootravel.com/

About Desert Adventures Tourism

Desert Adventures Tourism, is a premium Destination Management Company (DMC) operating in the UAE, Oman, and Jordan, has been a trusted industry leader for over two decades. The company has been the preferred DMC partner of tour operators and travel agents worldwide, thanks to its extensive local knowledge, global network, and strong relationships with key players in the travel industry, including government and tourism authorities. With innovative B2B systems in place, Desert Adventures Tourism has been able to offer a diverse range of high-quality products and services, ensuring seamless operational compatibility with its partners.

