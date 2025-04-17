Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) and Huawei, a global ICT leader, have announced the launch of the first Smart WiFi-7 service in Saudi Arabia. The new service is set to roll out across KAFD, enhancing connectivity and digital infrastructure for residents, visitors, and tenants within the district.

This collaboration bolsters KAFD's position as a leading global smart city and pioneer of cutting-edge technologies. As an integral part of KAFD's Smart City Platform, which leverages artificial intelligence and data analysis, the launch of WiFi-7 will provide integrated digital services, optimize data usage, and cement KAFD’s status as a leading innovation hub in the region.

Ramez Al-Fayez, Chief Information Technology Officer at KAFD DMC, said: “KAFD is dedicated to delivering a high-quality urban experience, supported by world-class digital infrastructure for tenants, residents, and visitors alike. Our partnership with Huawei to introduce Smart WiFi-7 reflects our commitment to driving innovation and redefining urban development standards, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program. With Riyadh ranked 3rd regionally and 25th globally in the IMD Smart Cities Index 2024, KAFD’s continued focus on pioneering technologies will further cement the capital’s position as a leading global smart city. This cutting-edge service will elevate KAFD’s digital ecosystem by delivering faster, more reliable connectivity—to enable businesses within KAFD to thrive, enhance visitor experience, and foster a truly connected community.”

Wang Xu Deputy CEO of Huawei Saudi, added: "At Huawei, we are proud to partner with KAFD in transforming this prestigious financial district into a smart business hub. Our cutting-edge Smart WiFi-7 technology will enable seamless connectivity and personalized experiences for visitors, while providing invaluable insights for businesses. This collaboration underscores Huawei's dedication to driving digital transformation and connectivity, contributing to the evolution of smart cities worldwide.”

With the introduction of Smart WiFi-7 services at KAFD, individuals will benefit from an enhanced digital experience, including swift and secure internet access, stable connectivity during peak usage periods, multiple convenient authentication methods and the ability to stay connected while moving between KAFD venues. The technology also enables exclusive personalized suggestions and offers tailored to individual preferences.

Additionally, retail stores and restaurant owners within KAFD will benefit from an efficient advertising platform to promote offers and boost sales as well as data-driven decision-making capabilities based on real data through analytics, enabling enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between KAFD DMC and Huawei, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at LEAP 2025. The collaboration focuses on driving smart city applications and advanced technologies, with a shared commitment to building joint capabilities that will enhance the district’s future operations and digital experiences across its 1.6 million square meter development. Further to its commitment to leading smart city innovations, KAFD is the first neighborhood in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to achieve WiredScore's Global Smart Neighborhood Certification, which it received in recognition of its first-class digital infrastructure that delivers robust connectivity, sustainability, and a seamless live, work, and play experience,

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a PIF Company.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.