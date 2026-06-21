Cairo: JUZUR, one of Egypt’s and the region’s leading real estate developers, has participated in The Direct Expo (TDE), one of the most prominent specialized real estate exhibitions in the Egyptian market, where the company showcased the latest investment and residential opportunities within two of its leading projects, "Neo", modern commercial hub and "J East", residential project, within the framework of its strategy aimed at providing integrated projects that meet the needs of investors and customers looking for real and sustainable value in the Egyptian real estate sector.

The company’s booth attracted significant interest from visitors and potential clients eager to learn more about JUZUR’s projects in New Cairo. During the exhibition, JUZUR highlighted its vision of creating integrated urban communities that combine innovation, sustainability, and quality of life, in line with Egypt’s ongoing urban expansion and sustainable development plans.

JUZUR placed particular focus on “Neo”, its modern commercial hub that includes retail, administrative, and medical units in a prime strategic location in New Cairo. The project offers an integrated business environment and promising investment opportunities with strong return potential. Neo also features a modern architectural design and flexible payment plans tailored to meet the needs of various investor segments.

The company also showcased J East, its residential project in New Cairo. The project offers a contemporary living experience centered around quality of life, modern design, and a strategic location close to major roads and essential services. J East combines residential and investment advantages through a variety of unit types and flexible payment plans designed to meet the aspirations of customers seeking both a home and an investment opportunity.

Mr. Hossam Reda, CEO of JUZUR, said: "Our participation in The Direct Expo reflects our commitment to engaging directly with clients and investors while showcasing projects that embody JUZUR’s philosophy of developing integrated communities that deliver sustainable value. We firmly believe that the Egyptian real estate market continues to offer strong growth opportunities, supported by increasing demand and the ongoing urban expansion taking place across the new cities."

It is worth noting that JUZUR has an investment portfolio worth EGP 13 billion and follows a strategy based on innovation, diversification, and integrated development. The company has achieved strong sales performance across its projects, with Neo recording sales exceeding 30% of the total project inventory, while J East has reached approximately 50% in sales, reflecting growing confidence in the company’s projects and its expanding position within the Egyptian real estate market.