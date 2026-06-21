Manama, Bahrain: As football fever sweeps the globe with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mazad, Bahrain’s leading digital auction and marketplace platform and a Mumtalakat portfolio company, is bringing the celebration home. For the first time, Mazad is opening bidding on a collection of authentic, signed jerseys from four football legends who left their mark on World Cup history, creating a unique opportunity for fans, collectors, and investors across Bahrain and the Gulf.

The collection features signed jerseys from Spain’s Iker Casillas, Brazil’s Rivaldo, Italy’s Andrea Pirlo, and England’s Paul Scholes. These football icons represent some of the most memorable eras in international football, with careers that include World Cup triumphs, Ballon d’Or recognition, and appearances on the sport’s biggest stage. Their achievements and enduring legacy have made authentic signed memorabilia highly sought after by collectors worldwide, giving these jerseys significance that extends far beyond the pitch.

All four jerseys are open for bids until June 30, 2026, on the Mazad platforms.

"Mazad continues to expand the range of assets available on its platform, offering something for a wide spectrum of audiences from passionate football fans and collectors to businesses and investors seeking distinctive value," said Nezar Habib, CEO of Mazad. "This auction reflects our commitment to bringing rare, authenticated memorabilia to market in a way that creates broader opportunities and connects with diverse interests across Bahrain and the Gulf."

In addition, Mazad will be running a “Guess & Win” competition on its official Instagram account, giving participants the chance to win BD 100 credited to their Mazad wallet. The competition aims to further engage football fans and followers throughout the World Cup season.